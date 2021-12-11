Now it’s Pepsi’s turn, announcing the launch of its first series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Called Pepsi Mic Drop Genesis Collection. Based on the brand’s pop culture theme.

Why is Pepsi getting into NFTs? Simple: it’s thanks to you. We want to shake up your world, and the next NFT releases will allow us to live new experiences together: music, entertainment, community. Whatever. So buckle up. Great things are coming.

“The first 1,893 people to fill out the form with the necessary information will have the opportunity to coin their NFTs on launch day.”

As a curious fact, a few hours after its launch, the firm announced that the quotas were already sold out.

To remember, Pepsi-Cola, a well-known soft drink manufacturer, was created in 1893 by Caleb Bradham. When the soda came out, it was called “Brad’s Drink,” but it was renamed Pepsi-Cola in 1898.

Pepsi launches its free NFT collection, revolutionizing networks

Undoubtedly, the Pepsi Mic Drop Genesis NFT is a unique collection. In honor of the year Pepsi was born. In fact, they will be launched on the Ethereum Blockchain, free of charge for users. You will only have to pay the Ethereum gas fees, from the MetaMask wallet.

In total, 1,893 NFTs will be minted. Most of which will be available for United States residents to claim free of charge.

“Yes. We did that. Introducing Pepsi Mic Drop, our Genesis NFT Collection.

In particular, NFTs represent a microphone-like character with additional features. For example, hairstyles and glasses. Additionally, the images were inspired by the flavors of Pepsi over the years.

Blue Pepsi Silver Diet Pepsi Red Wild Cherry Pepsi Black Pepsi Zero Sugar Pepsi Crystal

In this regard, Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing for Pepsi said: “Pepsi has always been a brand with a strong heritage in music and pop culture. So it is fitting that we carry that legacy to the new NFT world. “

He also added: “We created the Pepsi Mic Drop Genesis NFT collection for our fans. Putting your interests and needs at the forefront by ensuring that NFTs are all free. And they are equitably presented as an inclusive and accessible opportunity for anyone to experience the exciting world of NFTs. ”

“This series of collectible microphones is not only inspired by our history. But it also represents the scale and scope of how accessible we see this space going to become in the future. ”

Launch feedback

As if that were not enough, the news caught the attention of Meta (Facebook) who replied: “This is going to look great in the Metaverse.” To which Pepsi wrote “You do know, buddy!”

Likewise, Budweiser, the international beer company, left his comment: “Welcome friend.”

In closing, Pepsi stated: “All qualified submissions will be deemed eligible on a first come, first served basis. We will disqualify any wallet address submitted before 12/10/21 at 12:00 pm EST. Please wait to check back on 12/14 ».

Furthermore, he added: “Only humans drink Pepsi, so only humans can get Pepsi NFT. We are working to ensure that only fans get their hands on a Pepsi Mic Drop NFT. “

I say goodbye with this phrase from Thomas Carlyle: "He who cannot keep his thoughts will never know how to analyze great things."

