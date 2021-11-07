The Argentine, South American and Latin champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC) cruiser, the double Olympic and undefeated from Buenos Aires Yamil Peralta, punished the former Latin and South American monarch from Mar del Plata Hernán “El Salvaje” Reynoso, by technical knockout in the tenth round, a combat framed in the cruiser category, in one of the stars of the evening held on Friday night at the Ricardo Rusticucci Municipal Micro-stadium, in Pilar, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, televised live through TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play in its Boxeo de Primera series.

In the other stellar fight of the night, the Córdoba-born Florencia Juárez dominated Natalia “El Huracán” Alderete from Tucumán, on points, in a wide unanimous decision, after ten rounds, and thus won the South American bantamweight title, which was vacant.

In an explosive match of which he was the only dominator, Peralta (now 12-0, 6 KOs), Olympian in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, current No. 16 in the WBC cruiser world ranking, was devastating and subjected to pleasure Reynoso (17-17-4, 8 KOs), former WBC Latin Super Middleweight Champion and South American Middleweight Champion, who showed courage but could do nothing to stop him. Differences in technique, speed, power and above all precision were decisive. The crusaders and ascendants hammered the face of the Mar del Plata. And his left-handed hooks to the liver area hurt him even more. Such was the domain of the Olympian, which caused him six accounts, distributed in one standing and five falls, until the final one.

Everything was from Peralta, who connected whenever he wanted on a rival who provided himself at all times. The first knockdown came in the fourth round. After that, he was punished in the fifth on the ropes, and the referee Hernán Guajardo’s foot count arrived. In the sixth, a new fall came, produced a left-handed hook to the liver. At the beginning of the seventh, the Olympian returned to receive him with a new left to the liver area, and again sent him to the canvas.

But there would be much more. After submitting him in the eighth, the local hit a hook on the belt, which sent him hard to the ground. Reynoso couldn’t take it anymore. Even with his battered left eye, he should have been checked by the doctor. The domination was notorious. And the definition, it was only a matter of time. Only the heart kept the nicknamed “Savage” standing. Even with a lot of self-esteem, he went to the front, although to continue receiving punishment. That is why, after martyring him in the ninth, the end would come. On the tenth, he subjected it to pleasure with his left and right crossed to the face and hooked to the ribs, to send him to the canvas and receive the sixth account of the fight. It would be the final one. Guajardo did not correctly give him the pass and decreed the knockout at 1 ‘: 29 ”.

At the age of 30, Peralta, who weighed 90,650 kg., Is consolidated as the best of his weight in the country and the region. First, he dethroned Marcos Aumada of the WBC Latin title in a unanimous ruling on May 11, 2019. Then, he defended him in the rematch with Aumada, and knocked out Darío Balmaceda in nine rounds to snatch the South American belt. After defending it against Darío Karalitzky and Gustavo Schmitt, on March 12 last he destroyed Balmaceda in the sixth round to dethrone him from the Argentine belt. After dominating Karalitzky for the second time, Damián Muñoz arrived on August 13 to liquidate Damián Muñoz in the sixth round in this same scenario. And after liquidating Reynoso (87,050 kg.) He wants more.

JUÁREZ DOMINATED ALDERETE AND WAS CROWNED

In the other stellar match of the night, the Córdoba-born Florencia “La Cordo” Juárez (53,400 kg. And 8-1, 1 KO) dominated the Tucuman Natalia “El Huracán” Alderete (53,300 kg. And 3-5, 1 KO ), by points, in a wide unanimous ruling, after ten rounds, and thus won the South American bantamweight title, which was vacant.

The judges’ cards said it all: Javier Geido 100-89, Carlos Azzinnaro 100-89½, and Edgardo Codutti 100-89, all for Juárez, who provided an exhibition.

The fight was dominated in its entirety by Juárez. He was awarded each of the rounds and even gave Alderete a standing count in the third, by referee Carlos Gómez. Her speed, aggressiveness, technique and precision were too much for a woman from Tucumán who couldn’t do anything. There was not even an opportunity in which he threatened to jeopardize the outcome.

Entering and leaving from the medium and short distance, the Cordovan boxed with authority. His speed of movement, allowed him to combine sharp left and right crossed with his hooks to the body. The former member of the national team did not stop shooting for a second. At times, it was a machine. He evaded every arrest of Alderete, and responded with fierce combinations.

With each round, the differences became greater. Permanently, “La Cordo” put her against the ropes where she impacted each shipment with ease. It was too much. It gave him a real boxing lesson. Therefore, after the final bell, there were no doubts.

At 27, Juárez obtained his first crown. Who arrived as No. 2 of the Argentine rooster ranking, winner among others of Juliana Basualdo – whom he knocked out – and Carla Merino, awaits new challenges.

GRANDONE AND ARGAÑARAZ MATCHED IN A PELEÓN AND MORE

Beyond the stellar duels, an attractive program completed the card. In the cruiser category, Federico “Pumba” Grandone from Buenos Aires (90,700 kg. And 6-0-2, 3 KOs) equaled with Nicolás “Pupi” Argañaraz from Buenos Aires (88,700 kg. And 9-3-1, 2 KOs), for points, in a split decision, after six rounds, and in a controversial decision, after Argañaraz received a discount of a point in the fifth round and a standing count in the sixth.

The judges’ cards were: Leonardo Pugni 57-56 for Argañaraz, Carlos Azzinnaro 57½-56 for Grandone, and Javier Geido 56-56.

The fight was electrifying, between two ranked. However, Grandone, No. 6 in the Argentine cruiser ranking, seemed to connect the clearest blows on Argañaraz, No. 5 of the same ladder. After the discount of a point in the fifth for dropping his mouth for the third time, in the sixth came the standing count. However, the judges marked parity, which generated controversy among the attendees.

Finally, in the welterweight division, in a duel of Buenos Aires debutants, Carlos Olcese (63,700 kg. And 1-0, 1 KO) dispatched Ezequiel Lugo (63,850 kg. And 0-1), by technical knockout in the second chapter, after send it to the canvas in that segment.