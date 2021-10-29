10/29/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Real Madrid fell this Friday against UNICS Kazan (65-58) in a locked match in which the whites were not at all successful in attack and committed numerous mistakes in the last minute.

UNICS Kazan

(14 + 21 + 14 + 16): John Brown (6), Hezonja (13), Lorenzo Brown (9), Brantley (-) and Vorontsevich (13) – starting five – Spissu (7), Canaan (9), Uzinskii (-), Jekiri (6) and Mayo (2).

Real Madrid

(11 + 23 + 17 + 7): Heurtel (-), Abalde (10), Hanga (4), Tavares (15) and Yabusele (13) – starting quintet – Poirier (5), Taylor (4), Llull ( 5), Causeur (-), Núñez (2) and Rudy Fernández (-).

Referees

Luigi Lamonica (ITA), Joseph Bissang (FRA) and Seffi Shemmesh (ISR). Without eliminated.

Pavilion

Basket Hall in Kazan. 2,741 spectators.

The 15 points and 7 rebounds of Tavares they were not enough against a Russian team that broke the streak of four consecutive victories of the whole of Pablo Laso in the Euroleague.

Heurtel he was denied in attack (0 points) and, in addition, his blunders in the direction in the last minute literally cost his team the victory. Single Yabusele (13) and Abalde (10) kept the guy on the attack.

The croatian Mario Hezonja, former Barcelona player, who played five seasons in the NBA (2015-2020), supported his team in an excellent first half. But in the end the figure of the veteran emerged Andrei Vorontsévich, who scored almost all of his points (13) from the outside, including two triples.

The defensive framework devised by the local coach, the Croatian Velimir Perasovic, prevented the white team from setting the pace of play at some point. Laso’s people never felt comfortable.

Real Madrid started with a single change with respect to the quintet that defeated Zenit. Abalde replaced Causeur, the best white player on Wednesday in St. Petersburg. The defenses prevailed over the attacks in the first minutes. The Russians populated the area to prevent Tavares from receiving the ball near the basket. Heurtel was also closely watched by Lorenzo Brown.

While, Hezonja he scored unopposed (7 points). After five minutes, the madridistas barely saw the opposite ring. (10-3) Llull jumped onto the court for an obfuscated Heurtel. The whites improved. Tavares and Yabusele they restored the balance to the scoreboard. Still, the Russians dominated the first quarter (14-11).

With the passing of the minutes the cobweb spread by Perasovic it seemed insurmountable. The Russians went back to go ten. Then, Laso turned to the very young Juan Nuñez. The 17-year-old point guard showed an unseemly self-confidence for his age. His basket and assistance to Poirier stopped the bleeding. Then go to Yabusele for a triple and assist with his back to Taylor on a counterattack (25-21).

Llull it was released, but the UNICS was much more successful in attack. Hezonja I was still unstoppable. He scored to the last hoop and his pulse did not fail him from the free throw. It added 11 points, while Heurtel he had zero in his locker. Madrid chose to run, a field where Hanga is in his sauce, but he was penalized for losses, a total of nine. All in all, an impossible basket in the race Llull in the absence of a few seconds, he made up at halftime the bad game of the whites (35-34).

A triple of Abalde put Madrid ahead. It did not happen since the first basket of the game (37-39). Then, offensive rebound and assist to Tavares. In each play the white guards and forwards were looking for the Cape Verdean giant, who had already added 12 points.

It was a game full of mines. Another basket of Abalde and it seemed that Madrid opened a gap, but two triples of Spissu and Vorontsevich they prevented White’s escape at the end of the third quarter (49-51).

Real Madrid needed the experience of Rudy Fernández, who was crucial in the last quarter against Zenit. This time it didn’t work. Tavares he kept hammering the rival rim, but he was also wrong. He missed a pass and fouled in attack. The shooters of both teams had their sights deviated. In the absence of five minutes, UNICS equalized the score (55-55). The party was in a fist. Someone had to take responsibility in attack. I returned to Yabusele. Abalde broke the drought from triple, but Poirier he was not able to prevail in the area with his buttery hands. The losses (17) of Real Madrid increased.

Instead, Vorontsevich He took advantage of the absence of Tavares to score off the hook. A vital basket. It was not the day of Heurtel. The French guard lost the ball incomprehensibly twice in the last minute. Two counterattacks and five points of advantage for the locals. There was the game. Madrid seemed to arrive without gas at the last moments of the duel. The quarter of the last quarter says it all (16-7).

The Russians certified the victory from the free kick (65-58). Perasovic this week he added two victories against Spanish clubs, Baskonia and Real Madrid.