10/12/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Javier Pereira, Levante’s new coach, said goodbye to Chinese football on Tuesday and took a plane to Spain to lead his team, which will face Getafe next weekend in what will be the Extremadura coach’s first duel in LaLiga Santander.

Up to a dozen fans of Henan Jianye, a club in which Pereira has played for almost a year, came to Shanghai on a trip of almost 1,000 kilometers from Zhengzhou to see Pereira off at the airport.

Pereira thanked his fans for the gesture on his official Twitter account, to whom he dedicated a photo at the airport with a message: “Very grateful to all the Henan Jianye fans who made a very long trip to say goodbye to me in Shanghai.”, wrote.

Pereira is scheduled to arrive in Valencia this Wednesday to lead Levante in the scheduled afternoon session. From that day until Saturday, the day of the match against Getafe, it will have three training sessions to check the status of its players.

Pereira could not anticipate his arrival due to the restrictions in China due to the coronavirus. Next Friday, it will be officially presented in the press room of the Ciutat de València stadium. Meanwhile, the second coach of the new coaching staff, Agustín Izquierdo, and assistant Pedro López, have been in charge of directing Levante’s training sessions.

Curiously, the Granota team, with a new coach after the dismissal of Paco López, will face each other at the beginning of the Pereira era with another team, Getafe, which will also have a technical debut: Quique Sánchez Flores, who replaced Míchel at the beginning of In the past week.