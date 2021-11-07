11/07/2021 at 11:46 CET

The Badajoz Javier Pereira has become the first coach in the history of Levante in the First Division who fails to win in his first five games after having won two draws and three defeats.

Pereira arrived at Levante just a month ago to replace Paco Lopez, dismissed after the eighth day, and since then he has not been able to change the bad dynamics of the team, last classified in LaLiga with only six points.

Of the seventeen Levante coaches in the First Division, the only one who also failed to win was José Luis Oltra, but in his case he only directed the last four games of the 2004-05 academic year.

Paco Lopez, for example, he was able to win in his first game, in Getafe in March 2018. Also in his debut as Levante coach in the top flight, he started with victory Jose Angel Moreno, at the end of the 2007-08 academic year.

Others like Abel Resino or Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Ruby‘it took three games to win, Luke Alcaraz he won in his second clash after assuming the reins of Levante in the middle of the 2014-15 championship and the Italian Gianni From Biasi he added his first triumph in his fourth meeting as a Levantine coach.

Pereira will have the opportunity to break this bad dynamic in the game on November 19 against Athletic Club, at the Ciutat de València stadium.