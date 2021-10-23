10/22/2021

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) led the second free practice on Friday at the United States Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The Mexican rider was the protagonist, setting the best time of the session (1.34.946), while his teammate Max Verstappen did not complete any laps on the soft compound and finished eighth, 8 tenths behind. Although the highlight on the part of the Dutch driver has been the brutal pique, wheel to wheel, with Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman has forced him to take his foot off the gas with a surprising exterior and has taken a comb and Max’s insults: “Stupid, idiot.” An improper incident in free practice and which again reflects the high tension between the two drivers, who arrive in Austin 6 points apart in the World Championship overall with six rounds left for the conclusion of the championship.

After Perez and ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas has been located Norris , to 2 tenths, while the second McLaren of Ricciardo and the Stroll Aston Martin have managed to surpass the times of the Ferraris in Leclerc and Sainz, with Verstappen between these last two, in a little clarifying top 8 and with the pilots in the middle zone just over half a second from the best time.

Fernando Alonso, who started his participation in the United States GP with a breakdown that barely allowed him to complete 15 minutes in the first free practice, ended the day with a scare, losing the back of his Alpine at the entrance to Turn 19 The Asturian crashed into the barriers, but was able to return to the box without problems, waiting for his feelings to improve this Saturday.

United States GP. Free 2:

1. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1 “34” 946

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’35 “203

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’35 “310

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’35 “360

5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’35 “457

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’35 “561

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’35 “572

8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’35 “824

9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’35 “919

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “138

11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’36 “158

12. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’36 “242

13. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’36 “376

14. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “558

15. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’36 “718

16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’36 “983

17. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’37 “041

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’37 “254

19. George Russell (Williams) 1’37 “490

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’38 “026