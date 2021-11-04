Kim Kardashian and Fendi are the perfect duo with their collection | .

For a couple of days, Kim Kardashian has been sharing content on Instagram, related to the new collection that she launched in collaboration with the famous brand Fendi, without a doubt they formed the perfect duo.

As long as Kim kardashian announces a new collection whether it be of its makeup products, perfumes or clothing, its fans immediately get excited.

However, by announcing that he would have a collection With Fendi, the expectations about the result of this collaboration with the famous Italian brand left everyone excited.

Once the combination of SKIMS and Fendi came on the market, or rather with the promotion that she did, she left her admirers with their mouths open, elegance and practicality of use is what her garments screamed.

Still the famous businesswoman and socialite increased the excitement of her millions of fans thanks to the fact that she herself has been the model of said collection, being a fashion icon and famous influencer practically any garment she wears tends to become a trend.

Fortunately Kim kardashian He has more than 261 million followers on his official Instagram account alone, so each of the publications he makes has at least one million like’s.

Of which, if a certain percentage is segmented, they end up buying what she promotes in each of her publications or simply by having something that is the same as what she is wearing, it is as part of imposing trends and fashions.

As proof of this 15 hours ago she shared some photos where she is wearing part of this collection, it is a long dress that looks like imitation leather in brown and gloves, with animal print ankle boots.

In the description she was thanking her for the award entitled Brand Innovator, also adding that she was wearing a new dress from her collection and the jewelry from the Tiffany brand.

Glamor always accompanies the Kardashian sisters, it is something with which we will undoubtedly always see them related, especially now that the fame of each of the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan is known internationally.

Although they are all famous, who continues to practically represent the family name is Kim Kardashian herself, the rapper’s ex-wife and father of his 4 children Kanye West.