11/13/2021 at 4:41 PM CET

The Tottenham forward, Harry kane, signed a perfect hat-trick in the win (5-0) over Albania: his three goals were with the right leg, the left and the head. He is the first player since David Platt, in 1993, to achieve it with the English team in an official match.

The Briton, who was close to leaving the London club last summer market for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, has surpassed Jimmy Graves (43) in the ranking of all-time scorers: the attacker has scored 44 goals in a total of 66 caps and is already the fourth highest scorer, behind only Gary Lineker (48), Bobby Charlton (50) and Wayne Rooney (53).

The attacker, in fact, is the second highest scorer of the entire qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: With eight goals in seven games, only Netherlands striker Memphis Depay leads with a total of nine in eight games. Despite not living his highest scoring season with Tottenham, Kane is one of the most decisive players in the English team.

England, virtually at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Those of Gareth Southgate thrashed Albania and are virtually in the next World Cup event: Except for a major hecatomb, England will be in Qatar in 2022. With 23 points and a three-point lead over Poland with a matchday left, the English have everything to face to seal the ticket and be in the World Cup as current runners-up in Europe.

The Three Lions have experienced the highest scoring year in their history and only the bitter defeat in the penalty shootout of the Eurocup final has marred their absolute growth. From the hand of Gareth Southgate, faithful to his pragmatism, the British team is one of the most uncomfortable rivals today and one of the reference teams in Europe.