October has ended, and with this we seek to make a closing of the month with respect to the performance of the Bitcoin whales this week. This month was characterized by being the month in which Bitcoin finally reached a new all-time high almost reaching US $ 67K. Although it has regressed since then, this could still be considered a green week for BTC. Are Bitcoin whales staying bullish? Let’s see.

Bitcoin’s price range has hovered between $ 59,562 and $ 62,409 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. This represents an increase of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin whales maintained some trends that we want to show you.

Summary table of the activity and performance of the Bitcoin Whales this last week of October. It seems that they open November with a look towards accumulation. Source: Whale Alert.

Whale Activity: Are They Bullish or Not?

The first thing to highlight is that in the last week, the whales mobilized a total of 127,458 BTC through 78 operations. The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized was accumulation. This is because 49,511 BTC went from exchanges to unknown wallets. The above is equal to 38.84% of the weekly total. This was especially noticeable on the weekend.

The second most marked trend was the introduction of liquidity to the market, with a total of 30,507 BTC transferred from exchanges to unknown wallets. The latter is equal to 23.93% of the total accounted for.

Likewise, the transfer between unknown wallets was evidenced with 30,200 BTC transferred in that sense (23.69% of the weekly total). The funny thing about this is that only two operations were made for equal amounts in the first two days of the week, as shown in the summary table.

Finally, we must say that the weakest trend was transfer between exchanges. Specifically, whales mobilized 17,240 BTC in this way (13.53% of the weekly total).

With this late resumption of accumulation, it could be expected that there will be a lack of supply in the market. Therefore, it could be intuited that the whales take the opportunity to retreat a bit from the surface, perhaps waiting for a rise at some point in the near future. However, we must contextualize what has happened in the world of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin to understand a little better the resumption of the accumulation of the whales.

Bitcoin: performance and environment

While BTC’s key indicators favor a positive move in the coming months, it may not be easy. This is said, as the impending reduction of stimulus by the US Federal Reserve (FED) and other major central banks could shake the markets.

In the near future, central banks in the United States, UK and Australia will meet to assess the rigidity of inflation and determine the policy response. For example, Wednesday’s Fed meeting is expected to wrap up the announcement of plans to begin ‘cutting the $ 120 billion a month in asset purchases that have unleashed unprecedented risk-taking in every corner of the markets. in the last 18 months, “according to CoinDesk.

While stocks and bitcoin have remained resilient, things may change if the Fed’s statement includes fewer references to inflation being “transitory.” That would perhaps imply increasing legislators’ discomfort with high inflation and validate fears of faster rate hikes, which in turn would put selling pressure on stocks and Bitcoin.

Although many see Bitcoin as a store of value, and it is assumed that these inflationary contexts are good for the cryptocurrency, the truth is that BTC takes a beating mainly when global markets weaken. Its performance as the main cryptocurrency changes a lot, and with it so does the activity of the Bitcoin whales.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related