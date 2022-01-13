Key facts:

In contrast to the futures boom, the spot price of BTC decreased 4.5%.

Binance dominates the bitcoin futures market, with a 30% share.

High levels of leverage again appeared in bitcoin futures contracts in the week ending in the red on Sunday, January 9, according to analytics firm Glassnode. Over the past week, the open interest of bitcoin perpetual futures, equivalent to open contracts in that period, reached an all-time high of 264,000 BTC, a 42% increase from December 4, 2021.

The sum of all open contracts in the market of continuous contracts, or perpetual futures, exceeded the 258,000 BTC level achieved on November 26, 2021, and reached an all-time high, the report states.

In contrast, network activity was slow that week, with little demand in spot markets and downward price action with six consecutive red daily candles, the report said.

Assuming that price declines lead to the closing of long positions, an increase such as that registered in open interest would target traders with short positions who increase their bets due to market weakness, and consequently, traders are betting on be speculative.

Open perpetual futures contracts reached 264,000 BTC. Source: Glassnode.

Binance is the clear leader in open bitcoin futures contracts. Since the sharp price drop on December 4, this exchange has absorbed 9.4% of bitcoin contracts, and now it has 30% of that market.

As seen in the graph below, FTX is the second exchange in volume of open futures contracts, with 19%, surpassing CME. The latter made a noticeable breakthrough in this market by October 2021 with the launch of the ProShares ETF, which is based on futures, but is now in third place with 15% of open contracts.

Binance dominates the open interest market for bitcoin futures. Source: Glassnode.

With the inclusion of Bybit, which has 11% of open bitcoin futures contracts, the 4 exchanges mentioned comprise 75% of that futures open interest market.

High leverage would lead to liquidation risk

The great boom in futures contracts can be seen in another way, through the ratio of leverage to market capitalization of bitcoin. For this, the total volume of the futures contracts is divided by the market capitalization of bitcoin. Periods in which open futures contracts equal or exceed 2% of market capitalization are very short-lived, because they tend to end with a margin purge, the study notes.

Leverage ratio in relation to the value of bitcoin. Source: Glassnode.

Deleveraging has even occurred with values ​​of this ratio below 2%, according to the study. This was the case in El Salvador on September 7, when bitcoin acquired the status of official currency. “The combination of a high number of Open Contracts, added to a news story of great impact, served as a catalyst for a volatile downward movement to take place,” the study concludes.

The report maintains that in each instance that the leverage ratio exceeded 2%, liquidations occurred, as can be seen in the previous graph. Given that the current value is 1.98, the report states that there is a non-trivial risk of high volatility in the short term.

On the other hand, since November 2021 in the bitcoin futures market there has been a predominance in the liquidations of long positions, in which traders make bets that the price is going to rise and end up with large losses, the document maintains. . Liquidations of long positions reached a new high of 69%, which is the highest number since the 2020 crash, according to the document.

The probability of a trend reversal increasesHowever, when bitcoin futures open interest rises amid a downtrend. “Traders who are short, who have not yet been held accountable for taking more and more risk, may be the next candidates for a choke in the more immediate future,” the authors warn.

In the last hours, the price of bitcoin is reversing the downtrend that it had shown since the beginning of the year. At the time of writing, BTC’s price is $ 43,840, representing a 2.5% boom in the last 24 hours, according to the CryptoNews price index.