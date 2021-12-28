New York, which is trying to stand up after the health crisis caused by the coronavirus that made it the center of the epidemic in 2020, will begin a new chapter in its history on January 1 at the hands of Eric Adams, a former police officer who he will be charged as mayor to lead the nation’s largest city at a time when it is seeing a spike in cases and a long list of issues to address.

But also other figures, from various areas, have made the news this year in the so-called “capital of the world”, either due to triumphs or controversies that arose around them. Know who they are and why they managed to enter this ranking.

1.- ERIC ADAMS

Adams, also a former state senator and former president of Brooklyn County, won mayor in an election in which he easily prevailed over his rivals, and when he swears in on January 1, he will be the second black mayor in this city, after David Dinkins. who ran their destinations from 1990 to 1993.

New Yorkers’ hope is pinned on this 61-year-old vegan Democrat, who will lead the city of 8.8 million people amid a spike in covid cases due to the rapid advancement of the omicron variant, and who faces other major challenges such as the resurgence of armed violence in the streets to which this former police captain promised to make it a “priority issue.”

2.- ANDREW CUOMO

This skillful Democratic politician, former secretary of the US Department of Housing and former attorney general of New York who in 2011 became governor of the state, was forced to resign last August, something unthinkable only a few months ago, as a result of of complaints of sexual harassment of employees and former employees that he, for his part, has denied.

Cuomo, 64, wowed a national audience during his daily covid press conferences, conveying security for the way he handled problems, at a time when New York was the epicenter of the pandemic.

In his crashing fall he dragged his younger brother, Chris, a star CNN host who was fired for helping him with his sexual harassment scandal.

3.- ELON MUSK

The billionaire businessman, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, was elected “Person of the Year” for 2021 by the New York Times magazine, which claims that “with a wave of his finger, the stock market skyrockets or faints”, but he also refers to Musk as “a clown and a genius, a businessman and a showman, a provocateur.”

Musk, 50, and fond of communicating with his followers on social networks, turned to them to ask them about the sale last November of 10% of the shares of his electric vehicle company Tesla, attracting great attention from his admirers and from the media. The South African finally sold them after the approval of his army of followers. Meanwhile, the SpaceX and NASA project to return to the moon in 2022 continues.

4.- GHISLAINE MAXWELL

The 60-year-old British millionaire, accused of helping the financial magnate and ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in a plot of sexual abuse of minors, has faced a judicial process throughout December with very high-profile dyes due to the ties of many politicians and other celebrities with Epstein.

Maxwell spent the last year and a half of her life isolated in a cell, away from the luxuries in which she always lived, and circulated the idea that it was nothing more than a distraction with which the US government wanted to take revenge for not having been able to judge Espstein by failing to prevent his suicide in prison.

5.- MARTINELLI BROTHERS

Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, sons of the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), extradited from Guatemala to this city, are the most recent defendants in the corruption scandal of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which for years He paid bribes to many Latin American politicians in exchange for contracts.

The brothers are in a federal jail in New York awaiting their sentence in 2022, after pleading guilty to laundering some $ 28 million dollars, in another case of great media attention in this city.

6.- IMMIGRANTS

The health crisis caused by Covid-19 left thousands without jobs, which affected much more low-income communities where immigrants live who, due to their legal status, could not collect unemployment benefits or other economic incentives approved by Congress while their Debts, including rent payments, continued to grow.

In New York, their struggle to be taken into account led them to a 23-day hunger strike, which ended with a victory, after the creation by the state of the Excluded Workers Fund, the largest in the country, endowed with $ 2.1 billion. .

7.- THE “DELIVERISTS”

Food delivery at home is a fundamental service for thousands of New Yorkers and was key during the shutdown of the economy due to the pandemic.

Thousands of delivery men, an estimated 65,000 in this city, with a large number of Latinos, who work for applications, continued to make deliveries risking their lives, both due to the virus and the assaults and aggressions in a market that did not offer them protection labor as it is not regulated.

But this group, organized as “The United Deliveristas”, decided to put a stop to the abuses they faced, achieving that this year for the first time laws were adopted in this city to improve their conditions: minimum wage guarantee, medical attention, limiting the distance of deliveries, full payment of their tips, minimum payments per trip and even the use of the bathroom in the restaurants that were denied.

8.- THE YELLOW CAR TAXISTS

The yellow taxis are as emblematic of New York as the Statue of Liberty or the Empire State Building, with a large number of emigrants at the wheel. With the arrival of app companies like Uber and Lyft in this market in the 2010s, traditional taxi drivers suffered revenue losses and accumulated debt of up to more than $ 700,000 for their licenses.

After declaring a hunger strike, and with the support of influential politicians, they obtained an important victory when the city reached an agreement with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance that represents them, to restructure the debt, which allowed them to return to the streets.

9.- SACKLER FAMILY

The Sacklers, owners of Purdue Pharma, who amassed much of their fortune by selling OxyContin, a highly addictive pain reliever that according to a lawsuit in New York helped create the worst drug crisis in the history of this country, returned to the headlines after a federal court annulled the agreement for the pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy, as part of the legal process they faced in this city.

The court’s decision on the settlement, for which they would pay $ 4.5 billion in exchange for exempting them from future lawsuits and dissolving Purdue, will be appealed by the family, as expected. Meanwhile, the Sackler name, which was linked to the opioid health crisis, has begun to be removed from the list of philanthropists at various institutions such as the famous Metropolitan Museum in New York.

10.- DR. EDUARDO RODRÍGUEZ

This surgeon, the son of Cuban immigrants, once again wrote another chapter in the history of science, and deserved the attention of the world after learning about the successful surgery he directed in 2020 in which Joe DiMeo’s face and hands were transplanted. 22 years old, who suffered burns to 80% of his body in a traffic accident in 2018, and who had already had 20 reconstructive surgeries.

It was the first time that a combined 23-hour hand and face surgery had been performed with a medical team of more than 140 people at Langone Medical Center in New York.

