VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 01:30

The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, listens to the Vice President of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

The Government presented this Wednesday the PERTE of renewable energy, green hydrogen and storage, a plan with which he wants to mobilize an investment of 16,000 million euros financed in part by the European Commission to promote the transformation of the national energy system and promote the ecological transition.

It is a set of measures that seek to promote innovation in the sector to make Spain the European leader in today immature technologies such as green hydrogen or energy storage. The plan was presented by President Pedro Snchez himself, who left a strong message of support for renewables: “Despite this moment of so much turbulence in the energy markets, we are going to redouble our commitment to renewable energy, let it be clear to you. to companies and investors “.

The Government sets two clear objectives: to reduce 67,000 million euros the enormous foreign energy dependence of the country facing the volatility of hydrocarbons and, secondly, taking advantage of the abundance of sun and wind in Spain to obtain cheaper energy. “The prospects for the deployment of renewable generation for the coming years mean that future markets already foresee that in 2023 electricity prices in Spain will be more competitive than France or Germany,” the document states.

The project includes a total of 25 “transformative measures” that will mobilize more than 3.55 billion public funds and 17 “facilitating measures” in four areas of action that contribute to achieving the objectives of PERTE.

These are some of the main measures:

– Boost of green hydrogen:Spain seeks to be the leader of this energy vector in Europe, assuming itself 10% of the continental production target for 2030. Spain considers that creating an industrial hydrogen chain at the local level will help the country reduce the consumption of the most polluting fuels in Europe. the heavy transport sector.

– More renewable: The plan will drive innovation in this sector and encourage the repowering and recycling of existing facilities, many of which will end their useful life in the coming years.

– Biogs development: Allow to treat waste that otherwise would not have it and take advantage of it to generate highly versatile thermal energy.

– Accelerate the marine wind energy: Spain is one of the countries that lags behind in the installation of marine wind parks, although it has world leaders such as Repsol or Iberdrola in the operation of these facilities. PERTE seeks to position Spain as a reference pole at European level in R + D + i.

– Batteries: The plan also foresees providing aid for energy storage technology projects that are currently not competitive to boost their development. These are the batteries, keys for Spain to improve the intermittent management of renewables such as photovoltaic and wind power. “Electro-chemical systems: flow batteries, ultra-fast lithium batteries; thermal systems: molten silicon, thermosolar-biomass hybridization with modules of little commercially proven technologies; and mechanical: CAES; as well as hybridization of different technologies”, they will be able to choose to funds.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more