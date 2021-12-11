

Peru confirmed its second friendly before the restart of the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Selection of Peru will play a friendly match against Jamaica on January 20, the second of preparation he has planned before facing Colombia on January 27 in a crucial match of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) announced this Friday that the match against Jamaica will be played from 8:00 p.m. on January 20 at the National Stadium in Lima.

La Blanquirroja had already announced that next January 16 will play a first friendly against Panama, also in the National Stadium of Lima.

The Peruvian team currently ranks fifth in the South American World Cup qualifiers, with 17 points, the same as Colombia, which is in fourth position for better goal difference.

In this regard, the winger André Carrillo, one of the figures of Peru, remarked this Friday that although there are four games to play in the qualifying rounds, the meeting with Colombia will be crucial because there will be a direct qualification position for the World Cup.

“We don’t think about the four games directly, basically, first in Colombia, because we risk fourth place with them“, Assured the Saudi Al Hilal attacker in statements quoted by local media.

The player added that “There is confidence in the Peruvian team”, after having won their last two knockout matches, although he remarked that they have not yet “achieved anything.”

“We are aware of that. Many people spoke of the celebrations we had, but it was only part of the moment “He said before saying that the friendlies against Panama and Jamaica “are good” to fine-tune the strategy that coach Ricardo Gareca will prepare.

“We will all be prepared to go for the three points (in Colombia) and search to classify. We will give everything, that is very clear. They all want to go and we want to make all Peruvians happy ”, he concluded.

