11/17/2021 at 01:18 CET

Peru defeated Venezuela 2-1 at home on Tuesday in the fourteenth day of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022, which fully entered the fight to be in the world and left the Vinotinto, who missed a penalty, practically evicted.

The locals played the last game with their interim coach Leonardo González on the bench and they could not give him a farewell joy after eight duels in which they have reaped seven defeats and only one victory.

Venezuela, reduced by the numerous casualties, came out emboldened and dominated the first stages of the match with the ball at her feet, but without ideas about what to do with it.

Peru covered the gaps very well while waiting for their chance to counterattack, taking advantage of the spaces left by Vinotinto when they retreated.

After a first scare, La Blanquirroja managed to link a good counterattack in the 17th minute who carried the ball to the right corner of the large area, where André Carrillo threw a cross into the heart of the small area.

I was waiting for him there Gianluca Lapadula, who sneaked between the Venezuelan defenders to score headlong after winning the back of some rivals who could do little to stop him.

Little stimulus supposed the so much against for the premises. La Vinotinto, with little sense of smell, had more desire than football and they went to rest below on the scoreboard.

La Vinotinto left the changing rooms with fresh ideas and the clear intention of score the tie. He did it in minute 52, when the winger Ronald Hernández, transformed into a winger, came down the right wing to the rival area.

From there he launched a center to the heart of the area where, with a kick more typical of a karateka, Darwin Machís scored the tying goal.

Then the local team fell apart that made his rivals suffer but, again, he was not able to spin a good play that put him ahead on the scoreboard.

In the 64th minute, Hernández changed his face from a hero to that of a villain by committing a foul on the edge of his area.

Christian Cueva was in charge of launching the foul with a superb zapatazo that hit the barrier enough to deflect the ball and put it far from goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez’s hands.

Just two minutes later, in the most intense minutes of the match, Venezuela once again planted itself in the vicinity of the rival area, where Yordan Osorio threw a pass that Miguel Trauco deflected with his hand and the referee, Bruno Arleu, he did not hesitate to whistle a penalty.

However, the archer Pedro Gallese guessed Machís’s intention and thus avoided the goal of the vinotinto tie.

With the scoreboard in their favor and the rival touched by the penalty penalty, Peru was not able to close the match and dominate the game, and suffered until the last play.

The Venezuelans were not able to score and the 1-2 closed the scoring.

With this victory, Venezuela remains last of the South American group five points behind its immediate predecessor, Paraguay.

For its part, Peru remains with 17 points, waiting for what their direct rivals do.

– Data sheet:

1. Venezuela: Wuilker Fariñez; Nahuel Ferraresi, Yordan Osorio, Ronald Hernández, Junior Moreno (m.59, Cristian Cásseres Jr); Tomás Rincón, Jefferson Savarino (m.70, Eduard Bello, m. 77, Brayan Hurtado), Darwin Machís, Oscar González; Luis González (m.70, Jan Carlos Hurtado) and Fernando Aristeguieta (m, 77, Eric Ramírez).

Coach: Leonardo González.

2. Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún (m.76, Pedro Aquino. M.86, Carlos Zambrano), André Carrillo (m.76, Marcos López), Sergio Peña (m.58, Christofer Gonzáles), Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula (m.87, Jefferson Farfán).

Coach: Ricardo Gareca.

Goals: 0-1, m.17: Gianluca Lapadula. 1-1, m.52: Darwin Machís.

Referee: Brazilian Bruno Arleu admonished Oscar González and Ronald Hernández from Venezuela, as well as Luis Advíncula and Yoshimar Yotún from Peru.

Incidents: match of the fourteenth day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).