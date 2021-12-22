

As of today, Peru would be integrating League A of the European tournament, according to the established format.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) is preparing together with UEFA the entry of its ten teams to the League of Nations, including Argentina and Brazil, as reported on Tuesday by the president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), Agustín Lozano.

“We have recently had a first meeting. We do not yet have the project defined to make it known, but in the next few days there will be news ”, Lozano said in his first press conference after being reelected president of the FPF until 2025, in an election where he was the only candidate.

The president of the Peruvian Federation thus ratified the announcement made days ago by UEFA vice president Zbigniew Boniek in statements to the Polish daily Meczyki.

“This is the last (edition) of the League of Nations (2022-2023) in this format. We had a meeting with Conmebol, the confederation of South American countries. Starting in 2024, teams from this continent will join the competition ”, Boniek explained.

Boniek anticipated that the six best-ranked South American teams in the FIFA rankings would enter League A of this competition, while the other four would go to League B.

This means that Argentina, Brazil and most likely Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay would enter League A, while in League B would be Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Venezuela.

In another time, Lozano confirmed his support for the coach of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, with a view to achieving a new qualification for the World Cup.

“I am super happy with the entire national team, and Ricardo like all his technical team has been giving us many joys to Peru. Today we are focused on working so that the classification is given in the best possible position ”, Lozano stated.

“They know that they have the full support, appreciation and affection of the entire FPF. Later we will continue talking with Ricardo and Juan Carlos Oblitas (sports director). Ricardo knows how much Peru loves him and how grateful the Peruvians are with him, “he added in view of an eventual renewal of Gareca’s contract.

Likewise, Lozano reiterated that lThe Peruvian Federation will continue to be in charge of the organization of the Professional Soccer League, which includes the first and second divisions, to the detriment of the Professional Football Sports Association (ADFP) that make up the clubs.

Too pledged to have the best relationship with the clubs Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Cienciano and Melgar, who have sued the current board of directors before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) for “illegalities” in the last assembly that modified the FPF statutes.

The only self-criticism that was made was that “There is a long way to go to professionalize Peruvian football, but it is not a task of the president of the Federation only, it is a joint task of the presidents of all the clubs, even of the officials ”.

