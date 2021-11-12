11/12/2021 at 05:32 CET

Fernando Gimeno (.)

Selection of Peru He got back into the fight for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the thrashing Bolivia 3-0 this Thursday in their best game in these qualifying rounds, a football exhibition against a weak and unbalanced opponent.

With this resounding triumph, in which they scored Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva and Sergio Peña, The Peruvian team stayed two points behind the rankings, reaching 14 units and unseating Bolivia from seventh place, which follows with 12 points.

For Peru it was a morale boost in the midst of pessimistic environment surrounding the team after having sunk to the penultimate position of the playoffs, and also served to take revenge for the 1-0 defeat suffered just a month ago in La Paz.

Bolivia began to lose the game from the first minute of play, with a tactical approach by its coach, the Venezuelan César Farías, who condemned it to be shaken by Peru.

While the three-man defense gave him a resounding success against Paraguay, which he thrashed 4-0, this time it was an absolute fiasco for Green.

The bands turned into toll-free highways for the Peruvians, especially the right flank, through which the three goals of the locals arrived.

The quartet formed by Lapadula, Cueva, Peña and Gonzáles found a free track to have fun, give free rein to their imagination and leave the I find myself sentenced in the first half.

At 9 minutes Peru was already winning with both Lapadula, who scored his first home goal by pushing a dead ball into the net in the heart of the area, after a very soft intervention by the visiting defense.

The Benevento striker had already warned only two minutes before in a very similar play where he had scored offside.

With the first goal, the Peruvians achieved the tranquility they were looking for and began their recital, which continued in minute 31 with the second goal, a powerful header from Cave to the first post to the center of Trauco.

That goal served Cueva to vindicate himself with a gesture of silence towards the National Stadium in Lima, as a sign of protest against the wave of criticism received in recent games.

The third came in the final stretch of the first half, with a shoe from the edge of the area, after the Bolivian defense rejected another center from Trauco.

In the second half, La Blanquirroja was able to enlarge her locker, which avoided both Carlos Lampe and his defense by blocking several shots.

La Verde did not make his first shot at the rival goal until the 60th minute, in one of his timid and few approaches to score the goal of honor, which he resigned when he took Marcelo Martins off the field to reserve it for the match against Uruguay.

– Data sheet:

3 – Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens (m.46, Luis Abram), Miguel Trauco; André Carrillo (m.85, Gabriel Costa), Renato Tapia, Christopher Gonzáles, Christian Cueva (m.80, Raziel García); Sergio Peña (m.79, Horacio Calcaterra) and Gianluca Lapadula (m.69, Jefferson Farfán).

Coach: Ricardo Gareca.

0 – Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Jairo Quinteros, Adrián Jusino, José Sagredo; Diego Bejarano (m.61, Marc Enoumba), Franz Gonzáles (m.72, Fernando Saucedo), Leonel Justiniano, Ramiro Vaca (m.61, Víctor Abrego), Moisés Villarroel; Juan Carlos Arce (m.61, Erwin Saavedra) and Marcelo Martins (m.78, Bruno Miranda).

Coach: César Farías.

Goals: 1-0, m.9: Gianluca Lapadula. 2-0, m.31: Christian Cueva. 3-0, m.39: Sergio Peña.

Referee: Paraguayan Eber Aquino admonished Cueva (m.32), Franz Gonzáles (m.41) and Trauco (m.50).

Incidents: match of the thirteenth day of the South American qualifying qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, played at the National Stadium in Lima in front of 10,000 spectators, 20% of its capacity due to the covid-19 limitation.