10/08/2021 at 6:08 AM CEST

. / Lima

A goal from Christian Cueva at 35 minutes and another of Sergio Pena in 64 this Thursday they guaranteed a solid 2-0 win in Lima to the selection of Peru about that of chili at the end of the eleventh day of the Qatar World Cup qualifying rounds.

Peru managed to make up its bad face in the South American league in which it occupies the seventh place with 11 points, and now sees the fifth seat closer, which gives the right to play a play-off for a place in the 2022 World Cup. The so-called Pacific Classic played today in Lima accentuated the problems of the Red, which with 7 points was tied to eighth place, to one of the penultimate classified team, Bolivia. The qualifying rounds will update their fifth matchday this Sunday. Peru will visit Bolivia and Chile will host Paraguay.

Claudio Bravo: “We have to react and not lower our arms”

The goalkeeper and captain of the Chile team, Claudio Bravo, said that the Red cannot lower its arms and has the obligation to react against Paraguay on Sunday. “We are sad with the result. We did not expect it,” Bravo acknowledged at the end of the game. The goalkeeper admitted it was a difficult match as the two teams arrived in a similar situation, forced to win to keep the World Cup qualifying zone within reach. “We did a good first half but the first goal hit us a lot. We have to react. We have players and potential. You have to focus squarely on winning the next game at any cost, “said Bravo.” I think the only way is not to lower your arms and try to compete again in the next game, “he concluded.

Lasarte refuses to see Chile out of the World Cup

The Chilean coach, Martín Lasarte, regretted the defeat this Thursday, but He resisted eliminating his team with eight days to go. Despite the fact that his team was left behind in eighth position, Lasarte considered that there is still time for Chile to reverse the situation and reach a place for the World Cup. “It is clear that we came with all the intention and enthusiasm to obtain a positive result, but if there is something in the tie, it is that each group of games modifies the classification,” said Lasarte at the end of the match. However, the Uruguayan coach admitted that Chile needs to “modify many things” to aspire to a comeback in the tie that seems epic if it happens, and that goes by getting the next six points against Paraguay and Venezuela. “Obviously it is difficult to think about getting the 6 points if we play as we ended up doing against Peru. We have to increase our game flow and our percentage of arrival,” he said.

Despite the performance in Lima, Lasarte appealed for the Chilean fans to come to the stadium to support their team and win the next two decisive matches. “I know that people are hurt, sad and surely frustrated and angry, but finally we have two home games with the possibility of the public going,” Lasarte recalled. “I ask people to support their players, to push them and to give them wings. It has been a delicate situation, as other teams have had, including Chile. I understand the pain and anger, but I ask you to join us. , and that they fundamentally accompany the players. It is a moment that we need them, “he added.