10/14/2021

On at 08:12 CEST

The Argentina from Lionel messi walk steadily towards him World Cup 2022. Unbeaten in the South American qualifiers, the Albiceleste second gear six points from one Brazil that also ignores the defeat on the path to Taste.

After drawing 0-0 in Paraguay, the team that leads Lionel scaloni gave a coup of authority this Monday by beating Uruguay 3-0 at the Monumental. The River Plate home will host again at dawn from Thursday to Friday (1.30 hours) the duel of Argentina in front of Peru from Ricardo Gareca, mired in irregularity but forced to win so as not to let go of the fight for qualification.

Scaloni He announced at a press conference that he will only introduce some tweaks to the team that swept the River Plate derby. The biggest doubts come on the sides, due to the state of the limping Acuna on the left and the possible entry of the also sevillista Montiel in the right-handed lane instead of Molina.

In the core, Walls and The Celso their positions are played with Guido Rodriguez and the Papu Gomez, while in attack Say Maria could accompany Lautaro and the untouchable Messi. Argentina has chained 24 games without losing.

Probable lineups

Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Di María, Lautaro Martínez and Messi.

Peru: Gallese; Advíncula, Ramos, Callens, López; Yotún, Aquino, Gonzales; Coast, Lapadula and Cueva.