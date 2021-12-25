

The FPF suspended Exar Rosales for participating in match fixes.

Peruvian goalkeeper Exar Rosales announced that will appeal to the courts the disqualification for 10 years that was imposed by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) for a case of match-fixing in the second division.

Rosales, 38, described the sanction as “unfair” in an interview with the Peruvian newspaper El Popular, where reiterated his innocence in a case where he considers that he has been used as a scapegoat with exaggerated punishment, given that he had no plans to continue his career in professional football.

Among the parties investigated is the victory of Atlético Grau 2-1 over Unión Comercio, in which Rosales allegedly He had asked several of his teammates to finish with a draw in the first half.

“No test. They accuse me of an arrangement in three games, of which two did not appear in any bookmaker ”, Rosales argued.

The archer anticipated that will go to court to annul the sanction imposed by the Federation and accused the president of Unión Comercio, Freddy Chávez, of having used four young players from the team to falsely accuse him.

“As he was the captain of the team, he always stood up to any situation. In the last game that we played he came into the locker room to yell at us and treat us badly, and I came out in defense of the team “Rosales pointed out.

The goalkeeper too regretted that the Trade Union made the investigation public that until that moment was kept in reserve in the instances of the Peruvian Federation.

The Trade Union announced last September that he was terminating the contract with Rosales for committing acts that “threaten the club.”

In addition to disqualifying him for ten years, in its resolution, the Peruvian Football Federation imposed a fine of 17,600 soles (about $ 4,400) on Rosales.

