A pet monkey belonging to the girlfriend of Texas football assistant coach Jeff Banks allegedly attacked a child on Halloween.

Are you ready for the most bananas story in college football this year?

That’s an intended pun because a monkey owned by the girlfriend of Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks reportedly bit a child on Halloween.

I’m hearing a repot from a credible source that Texas Longhorns Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks’ monkey allegedly attacked and seriously hurt a young Trick-or-Treater last night on Halloween. The monkey’s jaws apparently had to be pried off the small child. – Tom Campbell (@thomasgcampbell) November 1, 2021

Banks’ girlfriend, the woman he allegedly left his wife and kids for, is (or was) a stripper who goes by the name Pole Assassin and said monkey, named Gia, has been incorporated into her act. She has also appeared on Jerry Springer.

🤣😂You CAN NOT make this 💩 up !!!! 😂🤣 The Longhorns just hired Jeff Banks who left his wife and kids to be with a stripper named Pole Assassin who has been on Jerry Springer and has a pet monkey who is a part of her stripping act! 🤣😂 Which ‘Core Value’ is this again!? 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/h4tujmTfQn – Gig’Em Aggies! 👍 (@ MottThunder2) January 15, 2021

And her monkey apparently bit a child.

You cannot make this up.

Jeff Banks’ girlfriend denied monkey attack but confirmed a bite

The girlfriend tweeted about the incident, but she didn’t exactly clear things up.

People lie so much it’s ridiculous! Stop believing everything u hear! And more of what u see! SMH! – dani (@dani_andjb) November 2, 2021

No one was viciously attack this a lie, a whole lie! She was not apart of any haunted house, the kid did not have permission to be on the other side of my property! – dani (@dani_andjb) November 2, 2021

I had a haunted house on one side gated off / he had no permission to go pass the gate i had no idea he went in my back yard. neither did i know anything about a bite! Until a doctor of neighborhood told me the treat a small bite. No parent have contacted me about it! – dani (@dani_andjb) November 2, 2021

Yes she has had all her shot she an emotional support animal who not to be touched, she speak by command of hi five! No one is allowed to touch her! Unless i myself say it ok it! – dani (@dani_andjb) November 2, 2021

A 11/12 year old child should know better then to enter someone yard without permission and old enough to also follow the rules. The rules were when u get to the gate turn around and come back out for candy every other parent and child did so! – dani (@dani_andjb) November 2, 2021

According to the woman, there was no vicious attack and the monkey was not in the haunted house.

However, she seemed to confirm that a child aged 11 or 12 was indeed bitten by the monkey (which is thankfully vaccinated) after wandering into a part of the yard that was not meant to be accessed.

The woman also posted a video of her walking through the yard in question to try and further corroborate her account of the events:

Steve Sarkisian brought in Banks from Alabama’s staff to run his special teams unit in Austin. When he did so he probably didn’t expect there to be a controversy involving a monkey and his stripper girlfriend.

That’s college football for you. You literally never know what story will emerge next.

