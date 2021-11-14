Animals have become an important part of cinema since its inception, either as a character’s mascot or have even had leading roles. Decades ago it was much easier to make use of animals for all kinds of productions (from horses, other farm animals, or domestic animals such as dogs or cats, and even majestic wild beasts such as lions, bears and gorillas).

The screen will always offer space for characters of this type, whether with real, computerized, animated or mechanical animals, however, today there is a greater awareness of what it means to have animals on a film set. Many of the creatures are subjected to cruel training to act as the instructors wish; although it must be emphasized that this does not mean that strictly all the animals we see in the movies are tortured.

A great example of the positive impact such a film can have is Free Willy – 57%, which opened viewers’ eyes to the suffering of captive aquatic animals. But still, in these times, there are still productions that do not pay enough attention to the dignified use of animals. And of course, the one who is always on the lookout for it is PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), and now it has Clifford in its sights: The Big Red Dog – 55%.

The tape based on the children’s stories of Norman brtidwell It is carried out by a dog made through CGI, however, throughout the plot other real creatures are seen, among which a capuchin monkey stands out, one of the species that has stood out the most in comedy films, especially , since the late 90’s. One of the creatures of this species is Crystal, who appeared in George of the Jungle, A Night at the Museum – 44% and What Happened Yesterday? Part II – 34%.

Through a statement (via Movie Web), PETA requested that the film be canceled or that the public avoid seeing it for its alleged animal cruelty. You can then read the words of Lisa lange, vice president of the organization.

While other films opt for computer-generated images, which allow monkeys to stay with their families, rather than being dragged onto film sets and forced to perform, Clifford, the big red dog, resorts to the cruelty of the Old School. Clifford is a big red flag, and friendly audiences should skip the movie in favor of productions that don’t exploit animals.

The statement noted as its main argument that the trainers credited with belong to BAU (Birds & Animals Unlimited), a Hollywood animal supplier with many years in the industry that has been accused and investigated for more than 10 months for alleged animal abuse, and so far they have exposed that their facilities are engulfed by “dirt, neglect and deprivation.”

It should be noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has already subpoenaed members of BAU to testify about violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after the organization demonstrated that this company starves animals to act at when it comes to training for treats or snacks, plus they don’t get adequate veterinary care. This same supplier had already been involved in the controversy in front of PETA for the cruelty to animals that appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – 30%, including another capuchin monkey.