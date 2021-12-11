There are many reasons that Nicolas Winding Refn’s name is tied to controversy. His vision as a director has caused him to be called violent, sexist and a madman, while other experts rate him as one of the best directors today. With Drive, The Escape – 93%, the director gave us an action film that was unconventional and had a taciturn Ryan Gosling as the protagonist. With Only God Forgives – 41% followed the pattern of violence and revenge, but it brought it to a point where many critics attacked him for the explicitness of the attacks. The Neon Demon – 57% is perhaps his most popular and accessible work, as it tells us about the ruthless competition in the world of modeling.

Keep reading: PETA rewards Wolfwalkers for their battle against speciesism

Despite all these moments, the name Refn is now associated with a much more dangerous conflict, since it has nothing to do with the stories he invents. PETA, the animal welfare association, is quite controversial in itself. While many welcome the work they have done over the years, the group also seems to focus on minor issues that it overdoes it, and these kinds of actions alienate the public. One of the most vigilant industries PETA It is the cinematographic one, since it is not uncommon for a production to use animals and they must be equally protected. It is understood that animal exploitation is very real and a cheek that some companies have gotten away with, so it is important for them to report these acts.

PETA released a statement about the new Refn production. An insider reportedly tipped off the association that a pig was cruelly killed while filming the new Danish series that is part of a new deal between the director and Netflix.

PETA clarifies that the matter must be investigated and that the least that the producer and the director can do is cut said scene:

Killing a sentient being and exploiting that death for entertainment is unacceptable and may be illegal. No animal should suffer or die from human entertainment, and PETA asks Netflix to leave any footage on the editing room floor that may glorify the unnecessary and senseless slaughter of this pig.

You may also like: PETA Calls For Clifford: The Big Red Dog To Be Canceled For Animal Exploitation

For now, neither Netflix nor Nicolas Winding Refn They have given a response to this complaint and nothing is known about the scene. Knowing the scene could help to clarify this point, as it is necessary to find out why the production thought it was easier to kill a real pig than to have a fake one. Of course, this is if things happened that way. If it is a false accusation, the producer must clarify the matter as quickly as possible. Although filming in Europe is different from filming in Hollywood, in general it is expected that violence against animals will always be fictitious, even if there is no specific law on the matter.

Nicolas Winding Refn He is well known for being excessively violent in his films, but usually that violence is exercised between humans, so this situation is surprising. Nothing is known about the series, nor its setting, nor the actors, nor when it could be released on the streaming platform, so for now one cannot even make theories about how the production got to this point. It is also not known whether the informant who came to PETA is part of the crew or someone who was a witness but is not part of the project.

PETA claimed that the farmer who brought the pigs to production knew that one would be killed in front of the camera for one scene. The association also announced on its official website that the Copenhagen Zoo received the corpse of a pig that came from production. The Danish police are already investigating on their own, as the country has a law known as The Danish Animal Welfare Law, which explains that no animal can be mistreated or violated for human entertainment.

Do not leave without reading: The Little Mermaid: PETA demands that all members of the production go vegan