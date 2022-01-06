Peter Bogdanovich passed away at the age of 82 of natural causes. His daughter Antonia Bogdanovich He was the one who confirmed the news and assured that the director died at his home in Los Angeles. Known primarily for being the director of such films as Luna de Papel – 91%, Tangled on Broadway – 39% and The Last Movie – 100%, the figure of Bogdanovich did not stop in that role. Throughout his career he also worked as a screenwriter and actor, but it is his connection with specialized critics that made him an indispensable element to connect the old style of Hollywood with the new trends in cinema.

Bogdanovich was, above all, a connoisseur of film history. Before becoming a director and experiencing all the ins and outs of a production for himself, he was a film journalist and critic. This position led him to connect with great creators and artists such as Orson Welles, John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock, Audrey Hepburn, and Cary Grant, among many others. Several of these interviews allowed him to write books that revealed the filming processes and explored the minds of the great masters, such as “Fritz Lang in America”, published in 1967 after an extensive talk with Fritz Lang.

From his writings he felt an influence by the cinematographic movements coming from France. Specifically, his approach to this art was inspired by critics of Cahiers du Cinéma, especially François Truffaut, who also successfully explored both worlds. His reputation as a critic and the popularity of his writing among Hollywood celebrities led him to the role of director, which he had to experiment with with little practical knowledge.

As a critic, Peter bogdanovich He is considered one of the most important critics when it comes to marking auteur cinema in Hollywood. In those years, the industry in the United States still did not make a clear difference between the styles of the directors beyond the themes of their films and the actors that the studio decided to hire. Bogdanovich not only began to make a difference, but gave creators a voice to reveal their instincts, tastes, inspirations and references. The importance of the figure of the director as the author of a work is something that is still valid, strong and relevant.

Roger Corman, director of The Chicago Massacre – 100%, gave him his first chance as a director and gave him material from a failed project to create a new film. The result was Targets – 88%, a horror film starring Boris Karloff and Tim O’Kelly, which was released in 1968. Today, this title is considered one of the most important of the time and one of the best works of Karloff. Despite this introduction into genre cinema, Bogdanovich is perhaps best known for Paper Moon, a drama that earned Tatum O’Neal an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. But you can’t forget The Last Movie – 100% which gave him an Academy nomination in the Best Director category.

In his long career it can also be seen that his taste for cinema, as a spectator and critic, never faded. In fact, the director was very interested in seeing behind the curtains of fame, not to exploit the scandal, but to show the dark side that must be assimilated to be part of the industry. For example in The Cat’s Meowstarring Kirsten Dunst and Cary Elwes, the director decided to tell the story of the mysterious death of Thomas H. Ince aboard the yacht owned by the millionaire William Randolph Hearst, same as Orson Welles ever shared.

In recent years, Peter bogdanovich became interested in exploring the documentary style. In 2007 he released Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin ‘Down a Dream – 100%, and in 2018 he worked on The Great Buster: A Celebration, a project focused on Buster Keaton that was very well received by critics. The creator who once rejected proposals to direct The Godfather – 99%, The Exorcist – 87% and Chinatown – 98% had a series of interviews with Peter tonguette which ended in the book “Picturing Peter Bogdanovich: My Conversations with the New Hollywood Director”, published in 2020.

