Game of Thrones – 59% launched its final season in 2019 and from the beginning its fans suspected that things would not end well. The acclaimed HBO series had a hasty conclusion that led most of its characters into unlikely situations and final minutes that did not sit well with those who followed the production for years. Peter Dinklage, actor who played Tyrion Lannister, talks about the subject for The New York Times and says that the public expected an optimistic ending, but that was not what Game of Thrones.

Do not miss: Game of Thrones: George RR Martin learned that the series lost its way from the fifth season

The final chapters comprise the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen in Westeros, the invasion of the White Walkers, and the fall of King’s Landing, very poorly executed script-level events that forever destabilized and ruined the path mapped out from the initial seasons. David Benioff and DB Weiss, the producers and showrunners, earned the hatred of social networks and have even had to keep a low profile since then regarding their work in film and television to avoid any type of sabotage. For its part, Dinklage thinks that people were angry to know that the story had to end:

I think the reason there was a backlash about the ending is because they were mad at us for breaking up with them [el público]. We were getting off the air and they no longer knew what to do with their Sunday nights. They wanted more, so they reacted against it.

We invite you to read: House of the Dragon surpasses The Lord of the Rings as the most anticipated series of 2022

The 52-year-old actor also attributes the negative reactions to everyone having too many expectations of a happy ending for the main characters, but that just couldn’t happen considering that the story takes place in a fantasy world but as chaotic as reality:

They wanted the handsome whites to ride together into the sunset. By the way, it is fiction. There are dragons in the series. Keep going. The show subverts what you think about, and that’s what I love about it. Yes, it was called Game of Thrones, but in the end, all the dialogue when people approached me on the street was: ‘Who is going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was its conclusion, because the series really was more than that.

But now what game of Thrones has been left in the past, HBO will have the opportunity to redeem its mistakes in House of Dragon, a prequel that will tell the story of the Targaryen family hundreds of years before Jon and Daenerys. Of course neither Benioff neither Weiss They are part of the staff, so we can expect a better development in the events. Will fans be able to forgive through this series all the failures observed in Game of Thrones?

According to HBO, House of the Dragon opens sometime late in 2022; At the moment there is no specific date but we hope that the study does not take too long with it. The rumors about more series located in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire are not few, however, HBO takes each one with tweezers to define which ones have potential and which ones go to the archive. House of the Dragon managed to pass the fire barrier and now it will show the world what it is made of. We expect a conclusion to match.

You may also be interested in: Game of Thrones: showrunners revealed to have had enough of the series and wanted to end it

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');