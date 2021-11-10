Peter Jackson, New Zealand director, producer and screenwriter who is best known for directing, co-writing and producing the famous trilogy of The Lord of the rings, has sold the special effects studio Weta Digital, of which he is co-founder, for the amount of US $ 1.63 billion. Weta Digital is responsible for creating characters and scenes for great movies like Avatar – 83%, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, Wonder Woman – 92% and Planet of the Apes: War – 93%; and also for the TV series Game of Thrones – 83%.

Weta Digital, based in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital city, and birthplace of Peter jackson, was sold to the American video game company, Unity Software, for the aforementioned amount. The transaction was carried out three months after Amazon made the shocking decision to change the location of the filming of the adaptation of The Lord of the rings for television, from New Zealand to the UK. The first season of the series was shot in New Zealand, however, the multi-million dollar company decided to continue with the second in this new location.

Unity Software assures that with the acquisition of Weta Digital, the creation opportunity will be “democratized”, since the tools of the special effects studio will now be available to creators and artists from all over the world. Peter jackson shared a few words with The Guardian about the recent acquisition and its benefits to the arts community:

The Weta Digital tools created limitless possibilities for us to bring to life the worlds and creatures that originally lived in our imaginations. Together, Unity and Weta Digital can create a path for any artist, in any industry, to take advantage of these incredibly creative and powerful tools.

Unity Software, a company that offers developers tools to make their games look more real, reported that Weta Digital’s tools will be integrated into its platform very soon, and also ensures that they will definitely help shape the future of the “Metaverse” .

The now famous special effects studio, Weta Digital, was founded in 1993 by Peter jackson, Richard Taylor and Jamie Selkirk, to produce the special effects for the movie Celestial Creatures – 94%, directed by the same Jackson. Since its founding, Weta Digital has won six Oscars for its work in visual effects on films such as The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96%, The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, King Kong (2005) – 84%, Avatar – 83% and The Jungle Book – 95%. He has also contributed to many other films that stand out for their special effects, such as Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Chappie – 33%, Sector 9 – 90%, Fast and Furious 7 – 79%, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Jumper – 16%, among others.

Like the change of location of the series The Lord of the rings, which has a budget of US $ 1 billion, means a blow to New Zealand, the purchase of the famous special effects studio is undoubtedly a loss for the country’s film and television industry, however, it seems that the decision it will bring good results to the industry globally.

