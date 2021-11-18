11/18/2021 at 7:25 PM CET

Amadeo Carboni lived one of the most resplendent times of Valencia CF from 1997, until his retirement in 1996. As a result, he has earned the respect of fans such as double league champion with the ‘ches’ and double runner-up in the Champions League. Therefore, it is an authorized voice to speak of the current context of the team from the Turia capital, which is going through a delicate economic moment.

The emblematic ex-lateral has given an interview to Carlos Serantes’s Twitch channel. In this conversation he has shown his disagreement with the current management of Valencia by its owner, Peter Lim: “From the outside, I don’t have to speak in a negative way about how the club has run but I can say that the Valencia fans have been disrespected from my point of view. It has been thought that one who owns a club can do whatever he wants but this cannot be done in a football club like Valencia. It was a very big mistake. “

Carboni has emphasized no decision-making by ignoring the club’s fans. Valencia has been the entity most economically affected by the pandemic in the First Division, in addition to FC Barcelona. Now, according to the Plaza Deportiva media, Peter Lim desperately seeks liquidity through a credit of 51 million euros to Rights and Media Funding Limited, as a consequence of the losses of 31.2 million euros to be offset.

The ex-footballer has stressed the limits to the management of every owner of a club with respect to the fans: “It seems fair to me that an owner has his ideas but you never have to be disrespectful. The intelligence is in imposing their ideas but knowing that the club is also owned by many fans. I understand the way because the club is his but that lack of respect towards others is what has made right now I am not at the level of what the fans and the city deserve “