On the social network, the crypto skeptic Peter Schiff lashes out at the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. For wasting the money of the Salvadorans in the purchase of Bitcoin.

Specifically, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff responded to a Tweet from Nayib Bukele. Starting a number of comments.

“El Salvador has just bought 150 Bitcoin on a low at an average price of about $ 48,670.”

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻 150 coins at an average USD price of ~ $ 48,670 🥳 # Bitcoin🎄 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

A few moments later, Peter Schiff had to express his opinion on what he considers to be the reckless behavior of the Salvadoran president. Along with a bleak outlook for cryptocurrencies.

“Many More Crashes Ahead How Much Taxpayers’ Money Do You Plan to Waste?”

There’s a lot more dips coming. How much taxpayer money do you intend to waste? – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 4, 2021

As a curious fact, Spencer Schiff, Peter’s son, said: “Nayib Bukele, my father’s answer, is your signal to buy more.”

Nayib Bukele vs. Peter schiff

However, the exchange of views did not stop there. Nayib Bukele answered him, comparing the prices of gold with those of cryptocurrencies.

“Any. We are already green since our last purchase, in less than 24 hours. You know ‘boomer’, we have 44,106 ounces of gold in our reserves. They are worth $ 79 million, 0.37% less than a year ago. If we had sold it a year back and bought Bitcoin, it would now be worth $ 204 million. ‘

To which Peter Schiff said: “You are in the green for now. Let’s see how long it lasts. Plus, it’s still in the red with the Bitcoin it bought in last week’s slide. You are making a big bet with other people’s money. It’s not likely to end well for them or for you! “

You’re in the green for now. Let’s see how long it lasts. Plus you’re still in the red on the #Bitcoin you bought on last weeks’s dip. You are making a huge bet using other people’s money. It’s not likely to end well for them or you! – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 4, 2021

In addition, he added: «What El Salvador needs is free market capitalism, individual freedom and solid money. That is guaranteed for success.

The first «Bitcoin City»

To remember, according to the CNN report, Nayib Bukele announced that his nation will build the world’s first Bitcoin City, starting in 2022.

In particular, this Bitcoin City will be located near the Conchagua volcano, in the southeast of the Central American nation in the Gulf of Fonseca. And thus, harness its energy to power the city and the mining of Bitcoin. Also, it will have residential and commercial areas.

«In Bitcoin City we will have mining, agriculture, culture and sports. When we are gone, this will last and everyone will be able to see the city. “

Finally, the confrontation between Bitcoin supporters and opponents is interesting to watch. So, did Nayib Bukele clarify a malicious comment from Peter Schiff? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Frank Zappa: “Without deviating from the norm, progress is not possible.”

