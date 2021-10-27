Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan returns Saturday in the UFC 267 co-main event.

The 135-pound division has been stagnant since Petr Yan met Sterling at UFC 259. In the fourth round Yan illegally kneeled Sterling’s head. The incident led to a disqualification victory for Sterling and caused Yan to become the only athlete in UFC history to lose a title by disqualification.

With Sterling still sidelined due to injury, the interim bantamweight title will be on the line in Abu Dhabi. Petr Yan knows full well that these unusual circumstances surrounding the 135-pound title give his confrontation with Sandhagen a little more prominence than traditional bouts for a UFC interim title.

Yan blames Sterling that the UFC’s bantamweight division is in a mess.

“It is your decision to do this surgery at this time,” Yan said through a translator. “I don’t know why he didn’t do it earlier or maybe later in his career, but now the whole division is a mess. When fighters have neck pain, I don’t see them sparring without head protection. It’s just ridiculous. “

Despite his history with Sterling, Yan said he will consider himself the true UFC bantamweight champion when he wins this Saturday.

“I don’t want to consider myself a champion. Right now I am the No. 1 bantamweight in the division and I am ready to prove that I am the best in the division. The only thing I lost after UFC 259 was, maybe, money. I want to win the belt, I want to move towards victory, and I’m still hungry for more. “

He also mocked Sean O’Malley’s public attempts to secure the interim title fight before the UFC settled on Sandhagen.

“Right now he knows that it is impossible for him to get this fight, so everything he says now is to get attention. The only reason he’s in the media is because of his hair color and his crazy talk. It’s not even in the top 15 ”.

On the other hand, Sandhagen remains one of the more complete contenders at 135 pounds. The 29-year-old has been hailed by many as the future champion of the division. But even if Saturday’s showdown seems daunting, Yan doesn’t have much to worry about.