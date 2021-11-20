

Players from Corinthians and Flamengo have a match corresponding to the Brasileirao tournament in 2021.

Photo: Wagner Meier / .

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro affirmed this Friday that the UAE investors are interested in acquiring two Brazilian soccer clubs and he even suggested that they think about the Botafogo, one of the most traditional in the country and that this month guaranteed their return to the first division.

“The investors) Emirates have twelve football clubs outside their country and they want two from Brazil. I am going to suggest that you opt for the Botafogo ”, The far-right leader affirmed in a live broadcast he made on social networks when he returned to the country after his trip to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

According to versions of the Brazilian press, Bolsonaro was informed of the interest in buying football teams in the meeting he had with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, last Monday in the United Arab Emirates.

The prince himself owns Manchester City, one of the main English clubs, and controller, through the Abu Dhabi United Group, of other teams such as New York City (United States), Melbourne City (Australia), Montevideo City (Uruguay) and Mumbai City (India).

The head of state stated that possible Arab investment in Brazilian soccer will be possible thanks to a law that passed last August and that establishes the rules so that soccer clubs can become companies.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president and who was part of the delegation that traveled to the Arab countries, affirmed that Investors will initially probe the market and concrete buying possibilities, among which that the club is constituted as a company, before defining the equipment that they will buy.

“Who knows and we will not soon have a club bought by Arabs or sponsored by Arab companies ”, said the deputy.

Bolsonaro also stated in his broadcast that during the trip he visited the Qatar stadium where the 2022 World Cup final will be played, where spoke with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, on the proposal for the World Cup to be played every two years and not every four.

He clarified that, contrary to what was reported by the press, he did not have an opinion on the matter but that will respect what the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) decides and the country’s clubs.

“We spoke with the president of FIFA about that proposal but I am not the one who decides that. This is a decision of the CBF and the clubs. But they (FIFA) want the World Cup to be played every two years“, said.

“I am not going to give my opinion. It is not my area. But obviously I will support what the Brazilian clubs decide. You have to see the cost benefit for each country. You have to take into account the financial reasons ”, he concluded.

Read also:

– Exemplary punishment: Conmebol suspended the referees of Brazil-Colombia and Argentina-Brazil

– It is not Messi, Suárez or Neymar: the scorer of the Qualifiers plays in the second division