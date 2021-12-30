12/30/2021 at 11:32 AM CET

Until this Friday, December 31, the final list of participants in the 2022 Dakar Rally will not be known. From the initial list there will be those who do not pass the technical verifications that are being carried out in Jeddah. But there will also be casualties due to Covid. Some already confirmed, others pending another PCR. Among them is the Italian pilot, Danilo Petrucci, that after his departure from MotoGP he announced that he was going to rally raid with KTM Tech3, but has tested positive as soon as he arrived in Saudi Arabia.

This Thursday, Petrucci He will undergo a second test to find out if he is definitely out of the race or, on the contrary, is suitable to participate in it. The Spanish is in the same situation Sara garcia, a motorcycle racer, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR test that was carried out on Monday and is still awaiting the second test.

“I have been locked in a hotel room for many hours, with the company of a big knot in my stomach and a word reverberating in my head: ‘Positive’ & rdquor ;, he wrote yesterday on his social networks.

Truck co-pilot Jose Luis Criado it also tested positive. The Spaniard with the most participations in the Dakar will not be able to compete in what was to be his 32nd edition due to a positive PCR test prior to his trip to Saudi Arabia. However, the KH-7 Epsilon Team has found a substitute also of the highest level in Fine roman, an expert Catalan co-driver who will experience its 10th edition after a decade absent from the test, accompanying the team of Jordi Junvanteny, who faces his 30th Dakar, together with Jordi Ballbé.

“Unfortunately, I miss my 32nd Dakar. I did not expect. Fortunately, we have been able to resolve the situation and Fina Román will go in my place. This year we were especially excited to bring a more ecological bi-fuel in the truck. We have worked hard on it and I hope that my colleagues will continue this extraordinary effort and that they will make us enjoy it as always. I feel great, but this is a bad dream & rdquor ;, has assured Criado.

Fina Román will get back on the KH-7 truck, as she did twice in the Dakar in Africa and four times in South America, from 2006 to 2012, in which she collaborated in three victories in the 6×6 category and a 9th position overall as the best result. The Catalan accumulates a total of nine participations, not counting the canceled edition of 2008, and this will be the first one that disputes in Saudi Arabia.

“How do you prepare a Dakar in 18 hours, of which I have slept four? Well, since yesterday at 2:00 p.m. Jordi Juvanteny called me to ask if my truck license was still valid to replace a positive one, I started at racing speed to try to get an urgent PCR, an urgent license, suitcases & mldr; Thanks to all of you who have helped me to achieve it! Tonight I will be in Jeddah and I hope to be at the level to replace a great co-pilot such as José Luis & rdquor ;, he has commented Roman.