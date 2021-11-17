The pfizer pill that has come as a new lifeline to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, could very soon be approved for the US population, after the pharmaceutical company asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDAauthorizing this medicine.

Currently, the United States sees a new rebound in coronavirus infections, specifically in the northern states, where the colder weather is leading the population to take refuge, which creates the ideal scenario for the spread of the virus.

This pill is one of the few pills that has recently been shown to significantly reduces hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with Covid-19, as detailed by the agency AP.

If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, it could be an important step in controlling the pandemic by offering a easy and efficient way for patients to treat at home.

“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to bring this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the US FDA on reviewing our application,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, at a statement.

Pfizer pill reduces deaths by almost 90%

Pfizer reported earlier this month that his pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of Covid-19.

The company studied its pill in people who were not vaccinated and they faced the worst risks from the virus due to age or health problems, such as obesity.

For best results, patients should start taking the pills within three days of symptoms, underscoring the need for rapid testing and diagnosis. That could be challenging if another Covid-19 surge leads to testing delays and shortages seen last winter.

Pfizer has already started manufacturing the medicine and it plans to produce more than 180,000 pill packs by the end of this year.

The company is working to rapidly achieve a production of at least 21 million packages with the drug in the first half of next year, with a total production of 50 million packages in 2022, according to the media The Washington Post.

