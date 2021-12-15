

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 70 percent effective in reducing hospitalizations.

Photo: JALAA MAREY / . / .

The new omicron variant of covid-19 raises many questions and according to the first observations of scientists, although it is more contagious, its high number of mutations raises doubts about their resistance to vaccines.

The study, prepared by the largest private health insurance agency in the country, Discovery, together with scientists from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), is based on the results of 78,000 PCR tests obtained between November 15 and December 7.

According to the results, Pfizer’s vaccine is globally less effective against symptomatic infection with the newest known variant of the coronavirus, but it does protect significantly against the severe course of covid-19 disease.

Stop fewer infections, but stop hospitalizations

“The second dose of Pfizer vaccine shows 70 percent efficacy in reducing hospitalizations“, Declared during an internet press conference the president of Discovery, Ryan Noach. So far this vaccine was 93 percent effective in severe cases.

In general, “the efficacy of the vaccine is significantly lower when there is a high number of short-term infections among vaccinated people,” added Noach. This study shows an efficacy of 33 percent against the risk of contagion, when there are many reinfections, and 80 percent against the delta variant.

“The severity of the cases is 25 percent less than in the first wave” of the pandemic, said Dr. Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), who participated in the study.

The president of SAMRC (a public medical research organization), Glenda Gray, considers the results “extremely encouraging”, since “the vaccine was developed to protect against hospitalizations and deaths.”

“Although there are less serious cases, health systems could be overwhelmed by the volume of infections, given the rapid expansion of Ómicron,” warned Noach.

South Africa knows an exponential increase in cases since omicron appeared. They would be 90% of the positives. This country is the hardest hit by the epidemic, with 3.1 million cases and more than 90,000 deaths.

Just over a quarter of the 59 million South Africans are fully vaccinated, far more than the rest of the continent, but far from the rest of the world.

South Africa administers the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines (20 million doses were injected of the latter). In addition, the government announced that a third dose would be given from January.

Pfizer announces effectiveness of Paxlovid pill

For its part, the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer confirmed this Tuesday that its Paxlovid pill, which aims to become the first oral treatment in the United States for patients with Covid-19, reduced hospitalizations and deaths among people at risk by almost 90 percent when taken in the first days after symptoms appear, as found in clinical trials.

These results are based on all test participants (over 2,200 people) and confirm what was announced in early November from preliminary findings.. Pfizer also announced that its treatment should remain effective against the Omicron virus variant..

With information from DW.

