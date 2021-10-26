10/26/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Manchester City midfielder, Phil Foden, was decisive in the victory (1-4) against Brighton & Hove Albion with two goals and one assist. It is the first time that the youth squad participates directly in three goals in the same Premier League match with the first team and under the orders of Pep Guardiola, who has blind confidence in him and has more and more weight on the board..

The British, who has a contract until 2024 and is one of the greatest values ​​of the Manchester team, He has returned in style after overcoming various physical problems: he has participated in nine games and has scored four goals and has distributed four assists. The Santpedor coach has given him the keys to the center of the field and his quality in the three-quarter zone is indisputable.

3 – Phil Foden has been directly involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in a single @PremierLeague game for @ManCity for the very first time. Produces. pic.twitter.com/8gz87Ydul5 – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2021

The English club’s youth squad is sweet after the resumption of club football once the second national team break of the season was over: he has scored two goals and two assists and has been key in Manchester City’s three victories, which keep him third in the Premier League and second in the Champions League.

Manchester City, in the torna of Liverpool and Chelsea

Those of Pep Guardiola have added 10 of the last 12 points in the British championship and march in third place with 20 points, one point less than Liverpool and two less than Chelsea. Precisely the three teams are the main contenders for the title this season, with the permission of Manchester United, which is going through a crisis of results, but has one of the most talented squads in the tournament.

The skyblue team is also one of the great candidates in the Champions League: Runner-up last season after losing to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the final by the minimum, they start among the favorites in the predictions alongside Chelsea, PSG and Bayern.