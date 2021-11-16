11/16/2021 at 7:24 PM CET

Joel xaubet

When it seemed that the sanctions of the Sixers to Ben simmons It had ended after the player agreed to cooperate with the franchise’s medical services, the Philadelphia team have once again taken millions from their player’s pocket. The reason for this new fine has been the Australian’s refusal to travel with the team for the next 6 games to the west.

Simmons continues to tighten the rope and the Sixers respond

The amounts of the fine will depend on how long it takes the player to travel with his teammates, in case he refused to be in all the games, the figure would reach 2.16 million dollars (€ 1,907,172) to those who you have to add several hundred thousand more for skipping the corresponding workouts.

A drama that lasts since August

The Ben Simmons saga seems to have no end, in August the player asked to be traded and warned the franchise that he would not attend training camp, something for which he also received a fine. To come back, Doc Rivers kicked him out of a workout by refusing to participate in an exercise and paid a new penalty for missing the first game of the season.

Recently, your agent Rich Paul “cracked” against the Sixers for not helping to overcome Ben Simmons’ psychological problems and accused the franchise of worsening the health of its player through the fines and public complaints it received.

So that, The Pensilvánia men have ignored the player’s agent’s warnings and are determined to be uncompromising with Simmons’ obligations to the team. The Australian will have to participate in the video sessions and continue with the activities of the team, such as traveling home.

In this situation, the Sixers are forced to seek a trade for Ben Simmons, the player does not stop losing market value with each passing day, although it seems that it is not something that worries the GM of the team, Daryl Morey: “The thing with Ben could last 4 years” the manager made it clear that he has no intention of trading the Australian if it is not for good value.