It is difficult to think of a more adverse situation than you have Philadelphia 76ers at this start of the season. As if the soap opera of the case Ben simmons and all its variants were not enough hindrance for a team that aspires to the ring, the injuries of Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. Any team that does not have any of its three main stars has all the ballots to sink in the classification and, in case that lasts as long as what is happening in Sixers is doing, even think about the season next to see that it will be unfeasible to fly up and have a campaign with sufficient guarantees to meet expectations. But the Sixers are not willing to give up.

One of the great arguments for this to be the case is Andre Drummond. Banished to oblivion by many fans and managers of the league, the robust center has recovered his best version in a role as a substitute for Embiid that only enhances his virtues. Far from having settled for being a bench player and playing just over 10 minutes per game, Andre has responded to Doc Rivers’ emergency call when Joel has been unable to play, being an enormously consistent dominator of the paint. His ability to rebound is unheard of and has already garnered three games over 20 sacks. This allows to open the court and improves the shooting percentages of players like Niang, Milton or Korkmaz.

Sixers players with 3+ 20-rebound games in a season in the last 40 years: Moses Malone

Charles barkley

Joel embiid

Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/t5UvhqdYe5 – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 23, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers are eighth out of the East with a 10-8 record

In addition, the defensive solvency of the team is the great asset of this group of secondary players in which Matisse Thybulle is the foreman, while the responsibility of being the free verse and who puts the magic in attack falls on Tyrese maxey, tremendously inspired. The progression of this young point guard is experiencing an impressive acceleration with the absence of Simmons and shows that big problems, big solutions. We do not know how long they will be able to last in this line, but it is expected that soon Harris and Embiid will be able to rejoin. If they do it with the Philadelphia 76ers in a good position, the team will fight to meet its goals.