Thanks to its SkinIQ technology, based on artificial intelligence, and its multiple sensors, this shaver provides a 100% personalized, precise shave adapted to each type of skin and hair.



The new Philips 9000 Series is a real hit on the table in the world of shaving. The types of skin, hair and facial contours are very diverse and this shaver adapts to each one of them. Philips 9000 Series integrates SkinIQ technology that, with artificial intelligence as a starting point, performs a continuous scan of both the beard and the skin to carry out an ultra-close shave, but always under the premises of protection for the skin and user comfort. SkinIQ collects a large amount of information per second, processes it instantly and performs a 100% personalized shave, whatever the type and length of hair or skin type.

Protective pressure sensor

The SkinIQ technology in the Philips 9000 Series shaver is complemented by the PressureGuard pressure sensor. This sensor identifies if the user is pressing the shaver head on their face correctly. The dynamics are very simple: a luminous ring that surrounds the base of the head indicates in real time and by means of a color code if the correct level of pressure is being applied, in order to optimize shaving and protect the skin: if the sensor shows an orange color, it means that too much pressure is being exerted on the skin, so the shaver should be moved slightly until the color ring turns green; on the contrary, if the light is blue, the machine should be pressed a little more on the skin.

Movement control

In turn, the Philips 9000 Series shaver has another series of specialized sensors to track each shave. These devices transmit the information in real time to the smartphone, where, through the Philips GroomTribe application, the user knows the progress of each shave and receives suggestions to achieve optimal results. Indeed, it is an online and practical guide to achieve a more effective shaving technique with the least possible time invested in the process.

Smart facial hair sensor

Another series of sensors integrated in the Philips 9000 Series are concerned with detecting the density of beard hair; they analyze it 500 times per second. With the data they collect, they ‘order’ the shaver to adapt its cutting power, offering a smooth and effortless shave. The 9000 Series is capable of shaving very thick beards for up to five days.

Always clean and ready

The new Philips 9000 Series shaver comes with a base for cleaning and lubrication. It is enough to place the shaver ‘upside down’ in the recess of this base so that, by means of its own motor, it thoroughly cleans and lubricates the interior and the contact parts. It only takes 1 minute and each process is ten times more effective than cleaning with water. The sales pack (model S9987) also includes a carrying case and a base to facilitate battery charging.

Other details

Optimal results: the 9000 series, in combination with a smartphone, guides users in their shaving in real time, indicating changes in pressure or movement to achieve a totally personalized shave.

Shoe trimmer and profiler: the trimmer is built-in, pull-down type from the handle. It also features a beard styler for precise touch-ups.

72 SteelPrecision double blades: they shave with great precision, offering up to 150,000 cuts per minute. They are self-sharpening.

Load: It is a wireless shaver with an autonomy of about 60 minutes of use. The full charge of its internal battery takes 1 hour.

Wet & Dry: The 9000 Series allows both wet and dry shaving, even under the shower. It also supports shaving with foam or shaving gel.

Connected shaver: The 9000 Series is a smart shaver, connectable to your mobile or tablet through the Philips GroomTribe app. This app reports on the progress of the skin, the shaving process in real time, offers tips to optimize them and also issues advice on shaving maintenance.

Heads: They are fully flexible and rotate 360o to follow facial contours, regardless of the user’s face type.

Protective SkinGlide: the heads have the Protective SkinGlide coating, composed of up to 2,000 microspheres that cover every square millimeter. Their mission is to reduce friction on the skin and they achieve this by 25% more than models without this technology, minimizing skin irritation to the limit.

249 euros

www.philips.es