It was a matter of positive streaks, one of which remains, while two have been broken. Phoenix Suns continues in its happy Arcadia and has already added 8 consecutive victories. By contrast, Warriors and Clippers lost their matches after winning the previous 7.

The Phoenix thing was sung, since it won 89-115 to some Rockets who accumulate 11 consecutive defeats. The party had little history.

The Suns, 7-0 in November, are taking advantage of a comfortable schedule and are showing that they stayed one step away from the title last season because they have an excellently armed team that gives them for now to be 9-3 in the standings despite suffering the loss of his starting pivot, Deandre ayton.

Triumphal Walk in Houston of the Hosts of Monty williams, with 26 points and 6 assists from Devin Booker and great game of JaVale McGee, who from the start signed 19 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks in 25 minutes of play. Chris paul, meanwhile, gave a defensive display to finish with 15 points, only 4 assists, but no less than 7 steals.

Rockets lost 23 balls in the game (17 in the first half!). The local team had Christian wood with 17 points and 8 rebounds and the rookie Sengun with a double-double, while the Spanish Usman Garuba he spent 5 inconsequential minutes on the track in which he added a couple of rebounds.

Rozier’s great leap

Warriors, meanwhile, lost. Those of Steve Kerr They came to Charlotte with a record of 11-1 and with 7 victories in a row achieved all as a local team, but it seems that leaving the Chase Center did not sit well with them.

Balanced game in Charlotte and home victory 106-102 with a decisive Terry rozier, who scored all his points (20) in the second half and won a decisive jump between two of Draymond green when the final seconds were played, to immediately score the 2 free games that definitively resolved the game. Incredible that jump lost by Green, because it was also preceded by a great defense of Warriors.

Hornets also had 22 points and 8 rebounds from Miles bridges, who committed a guard court foul 0.6 seconds before halftime. LaMelo Ball (21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 basket passes) offered an outstanding first half, but lowered his performance in the second and Kelly Oubre Jr., a former Warriors player, was sent off in the fourth quarter for double technique.

In Warriors, which is now 11-2, Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Stephen Curry had 24 and 10 assists on a bad night on shooting and the rookie Kuminga offered glimpses that have the Golden State fans beginning to confirm their remarkable hopes for this talented player.

Bulls hold back Clippers

Clippers also had 7 wins in a row (5 at home) polishing a not too demanding schedule and saving well, for now, the complicated situation of playing without Kawhi leonard.

The rival was tough, some Bulls that have started very well and are beginning to perform on their tour of the West despite not having Nikola Vucevic. They beat Jazz and now they beat Clippers (90-100).

Good defensive game from the guys from Billy donovan, with a stellar duo leading the offense. That duo was formed DeMar DeRozan, who in his hometown had 35 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and a series of 12 of 16 in the field goal, and Zach LaVine, author of 29 points, 8 rebounds and 6 triples.

The Clippers ran aground in attack, scoring just 35.8% of their field goals and misplacing 19 balls.

Paul george he added 27 points and 11 rebounds, but with a 7 of 25 in the shot, Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and Reggie jackson, who had been doing very well, stayed at 4 of 17 in the shot to the basket.