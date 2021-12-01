It is incredible what they are doing and they have earned the consideration of top favorites in the ring. Phoenix suns It has positioned itself as the leader of the NBA after delivering a powerful blow to its most direct rival, Golden State Warriors, and doing so by showing all the virtues that have cemented this successful project. With a well-recognizable quintet in which everyone works hard on defense and clear automatisms after their path last season, the Arizona team are surprising in all facets of the game, but there are NBA statistics that speak especially well of two factors, such as defense and clutch time.

The Warriors have scored 100 points in every game this season. Until tonight. The Suns held them to 1 point in the last 5:19 (a technical free throw). pic.twitter.com/yAixgQ4LJY – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 1, 2021

Taking on the San Francisco team was a tremendous litmus test for a team that could have settled for their great career and winning streak, but has hit the table. No one until this game had managed to put the Warriors below 100 points, and the Suns did it by increasing their performance and defensive intensity in the final minutes. Proof of this is that in the last 5 minutes of the match, only the team’s pupils were able to score a free kick. Steve Kerr, experiencing a true multi-organ failure in attack due to the impenetrability of the Arizona defense, irrefutable proof of their power.

The progression of the team is brutal as they have gone from chaining ten consecutive seasons without playing the playoffs to being the best team in the league, with hardly any transition time. His full of triumphs in the Orlando bubble was the prelude to what is being seen now, being Chris paul the differentiating element in this qualitative leap. This is attested by the fact that he is the best player in the entire NBA in clutch time, presenting an absolutely spectacular +/-. Having him is a guarantee of success for some Phoenix suns that are extremely exciting and that may be before their great opportunity to close the circle with a ring that has historically resisted them.