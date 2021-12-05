The telephones of 11 employees of the United States Department of State they were hacked with a spyware by the Israeli group NSO, the world’s best-known hackers-for-hire firm, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

All employees were in Uganda and among them were some foreign service officials, the person said, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.

Some Ugandans working for the agency appear to have been among the 11 that got hackedsaid the same source.

It is the first known case in which the spyware Pegasus, Designed by NSO Group, it is used against United States government personnel.

It is unknown which individual or entity used the NSO technology to hack into the accounts, or what information they were looking for.

A logo adorns a wall at a branch of the Israeli company NSO Group (AP)

“We are very concerned that commercial espionage programs such as NSO Group software pose a serious security and counterintelligence risk to US personnel,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a news conference on Friday.

John Scott-Railton of Citizen Lab – the team of researchers from the University of Toronto who has been tracking Pegasus practices for years_, called the discovery a great wake-up call for the United States government on diplomatic security.

“For years we have seen diplomats from around the world being targeted,” he said, “and it seems that the message had to get to the US government in such a direct and unfortunate way. There is no exception when it comes to telephones. Americans in the pockets of diplomats. ”

News of the hacks, first reported by ., comes a month after the United States Department of Commerce will include NSO Group on a blacklist that prevents the company from using US technology.

Also, last week Manzana sued NSO Group in order to block hacking of all iPhones and other Apple products, calling the Israeli company “amoral mercenaries of the 21st century.”

State Department employees were hacked into their iPhones, the person familiar with the matter said.

NSO stated in a statement that when asked about Ugandan phones on Thursday, we immediately canceled all potentially relevant clients in this case, but did not say who those clients were. The company explained that its spy technology has padlocks that prevent you from hacking US-based phones and that it is only sold to licensed customers.

