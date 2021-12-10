In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With large capacity batteries these Android phones can achieve the incredible task of lasting two or more days of use with normal use. Cheap mobile phones on sale in case you don’t have an outlet nearby.

There is nothing more frustrating than needing to use your phone and see how the battery indicator turns red because there is very little power left. But it is to realize that the mobile battery has died and you can no longer turn it on. If you need a new mobile with a great battery to last you two or more days, then you have to keep reading.

These mobiles have large capacity batteries, with an average of 6,000mAh which is much more than what mobile phones normally have (about 4,000mAh). By having more energy than to use in its battery, you will be able to have more hours of use on the mobile.

Although having a large battery will not do any good if you have the mobile on for 8 hours in a row, these mobiles with normal use of navigation, calls and use of applications, can easily last two days. If you moderate a little you can even achieve more hours of use.

If you are someone who needs a lot of energy to get to the end of the day and wants more, these are some of the best mobiles with more battery that you can buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy M51

This Samsung mobile boasts an impressive battery life. In addition, it is not missing any current details, such as a large processor, fast charging, and NFC for mobile payments.

The king of the hill, the one with the battery with the highest capacity so far in a mid-range mobile is this Samsung Galaxy M51. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge, that you already have to use it throughout the day to finish it in less than 2 days.

Galaxy M51 is a mobile with the highest price on this list, but it is still an excellent price for a smartphone of these characteristics, 389 euros at Amazon with free shipping.

It features a gaming-optimized Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But it also has a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

As we have already commented in the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy M51 that we published a few months ago, this mobile stands out above all for its autonomy and performance.

LITTLE M3

POCO entry-level smartphone with very good specifications, especially with regard to battery and screen.

The latest mobile launched by POCO, Xiaomi’s third mobile brand, is the Poco M3. It is also one of the cheapest mobiles for the entry-level range.

Poco M3 is a mobile with a 6,000mAh battery And that has a 6.53-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it is not bad for a mobile that only costs 199 euros.

It is a Xiaomi mobile that sweeps online stores due to its characteristics and price. It also has a 48 megapixel and 8 megapixel camera as a selfie camera, 18W fast charging and NFC to make payments.

You can read the complete analysis of the Poco M3 that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

Samsung Galaxy M31

This mid-range from Samsung has a FullHD + AMOLED screen, a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging and a 64-megapixel main camera. And they are just some of its many features.

A mobile from Samsung’s entry range is this Samsung Galaxy M31, one of its latest models launched in 2020 and which has a 6,000mAh large battery. It is also a very cheap mobile for only 289 euros.

It is an entry phone with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and FHD + resolution. It also has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card.

It performs well for day-to-day functions, although you can’t ask for much in heavy tasks like video games.

It includes a 64 megapixel main camera and a 32 megapixel front camera so you can take great selfies. It also has important functions today such as NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 or 3.5mm headphone connection.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to thoroughly test this Samsung Galaxy M31 and we will tell you about it in our review.

Motorola Moto G9 Power

Motorola’s mobile with the largest screen, a 6.9-inch MAX Vision HD +, and a 6,000mAh battery to last you all day.

If a mobile is called Motorola G9 Power Obviously you have to have a lot of energy. At least that is how Motorola implies that it has endowed this mobile with a 6,000mAh battery and 20W fast charge, capable of withstanding up to 60 hours of use.

It is the Motorola mobile of the G9 series with more battery and that offers you total freedom of cables, both for headphones and for power with an autonomy of this type. It also comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with microSD card expansion.

The 64 megapixel camera that it integrates is not at all negligible. It also comes with a 2 megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor for photos with portrait mode.

You can find it on eBay for 287 euros with shipping costs totally free.

realme Narzo 30A

This realme mobile aspires to defeat the Xiaomi on their own ground, with a very low cost and also a large 6,000 mAh battery.

One of the new generation models with great battery from realme is this realme Narzo 30A. It is a smartphone with a large 6,000mAh battery capable of lasting up to 46 days in standby mode and with a fast charge of 18 W.

It is a mobile that has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD card, a 6.5-inch screen with an 8-megapixel drop-shaped front camera.

Its main cameras are 13 megapixels and a depth sensor in black and white to take photos in portrait mode.

It can be obtained on eBay Spain for 159 euros with free shipping and fast delivery from Spain.

realme 7i

With a Mediatek Helio G85, Android fluidity is guaranteed, although the main feature of this phone is its exceptional 6,000 mAh capacity battery.

realme also has a mobile specially designed for those who need more hours of use with their smartphone and do not have a charging cable nearby. realme 7i is your model with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

In this smartphone they have chosen to choose an 8-core MediaTek G85 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

It has a triple camera: the 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and depth sensor. In addition, the front camera for selfies and video calls is 8 megapixels.

It is available on Amazon for 210 euros with totally free shipping.

