Ana Parra opened the bikini season on her Instagram. The 27-year-old Colombian has captured the attention of her followers with a string of sessions in different swimsuits, making it clear that she has nothing to envy the Victoria’s Secret models.

“May this week be the best of our lives,” wrote the current Exatlon México participant along with a photo modeling a white bikini and showing off an enviable body. The publication quickly obtained more than 22 thousand likes and a series of funny and flattering messages from its loyal audience.

“Super Anita. With those posts it cannot be otherwise, beautiful and blessed week ”,“ With that image it will be the best of my weeks ”and“ Ladies and gentlemen the sweetest angel in the whole world and also the most beautiful woman has appeared ”, were some of the comments the post received.

And to continue adding images to what seems to be her catalog of swimsuits, the athlete entertained her followers with three other models, where she shows off an innate talent to model and draw sighs.

“My loves that you enjoy this weekend very much”, were the words with which he published an image wrapped in a tiny yellow bikini. “My God, but at what time did this little angel fall from heaven”, “you take beauty to a spectacular level”, and “too much beauty in a single photo”, were part of the comments of his admirers.

In the following image, the civil engineer wrote “Imagining is dangerously fun”, dressed in a black and white model, during a session held on the beach.

Without a doubt, the model with which the series of publications began was one of the favorites of his followers. Wearing a black bikini, which highlighted her abs of steel, the athlete and model successfully tried to inspire her audience.

“It doesn’t matter how slow you go as long as you never stop. Happy day of the candles to all, “he wrote, to later receive all the love and admiration of his more than 163 thousand followers.

The participant of the fifth season of Exatlon United States is currently part of the Colombian team in Exatlon Mexico, where she started winning a circuit and affirmed that she would give her 100 percent.

“I cannot be happier and more content to return to Exatlon, a new experience, alongside great teammates 🇨🇴 and great rivals 🇲🇽; I hope to leave all of myself in each circuit and I hope to have the support of everyone @exatlonmx “, he wrote when announcing his new project.

