Ana Parra’s life is not only about training and toning her muscles. The former athlete of the fifth season of the Telemundo reality show Exatlon, also enjoys nature and shares her reflections on existence with her more than 143,000 Instagram followers.

On this occasion, the setting chosen by the 26-year-old Colombian was a beautiful beach. With palm trees in the background and the colors of the sunset, the athlete and engineer posed among the waves with a white bikini and an off-the-shoulder top, showing off her statuesque figure and motivating people to take charge of their lives. “It is you who decides how you want to live,” he wrote in the publication that generated more than 8,400 likes and 350 comments.

“What a beautiful beauty of a woman”, “God take care of you, Colombian beauty!”, “What a goddess emerging from the waters of mythological and magical beauty”, and “The best! A luxury and a pleasure to always admire what a beautiful woman you are in every way, spectacular “, were some of the comments left by his followers.

Ana Parra is an athlete, model and engineer. During her participation in the fifth season of the Telemundo reality show, Exatlon United States, she reached the semifinal, but due to suffering a painful neck and nose injury, she could not play the final against Norma Palafox. However, he won the affection and support of the public thanks to his perseverance and charisma.

In a recent video that he posted on his Instagram account, he revealed some unknown details about his life. He defined himself as a very spiritual person, who likes hobbies such as meditating and reading. She explained that her income to live comes from her investments in the stock market and from her work as a model, influencer and entrepreneur ”.

The athlete is a true inspiration for her fans, with motivating messages and recordings or photos of her workouts, she is always promoting the importance of exercising, developing discipline and being persistent, as well as loving and valuing herself as a person.

“Come on Ana, you can handle EVERYTHING. (Phrases that I repeat myself every so often) ”, he wrote when he published two photos when he had just finished an exercise routine.

“You! The one who is reading this. You are valuable, strong and beautiful, do not be afraid to show the world what you are. If you love yourself, respect yourself and truly believe the value you have, the whole world will love you. It radiates light, ”she wrote while posing in a yellow bikini and cap in one of her favorite places: the beach.

