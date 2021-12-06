Telemundo Ana Parra in Exatlon United States.

Once again, Ana Parra managed to capture the attention of her followers and, incidentally, showed that the natural look looks great on her. The athlete and current participant of the reality show Exatlon México, wore a photo in a bathing suit and zero makeup. The reaction of his more than 163,000 Instagram followers was swift.

“Definitive, you do not need natural makeup much more beautiful”, “I love how you look without makeup”, and “A pure beauty and natural beauty”, were some of the more than 360 comments left by his admirers.

The image shows the 27-year-old athlete smiling on the beach in a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit. “Great is he who to SHINE does not need to TURN OFF the light of others,” he wrote as a reflective message. The publication obtained more than 13 thousand Likes, showing that its light is increasingly intense.

The former Exatlon United States participant has given much to talk about with her recent images, since she has been seen posing, more than as an athlete, as a true model, wearing a body and attitude at the level of a professional on the catwalks. , eliciting sighs and flattering comments.

Although the Colombian has not given clues about whether she would like to turn her life around and dedicate herself entirely to modeling in the future, it is clear that she has the skills to break through in the world of fashion.

The truth is that for now the athlete will stay away from the catwalks and very focused on crowning herself as the winner of Exatlon México. After there was speculation about his return to Exatlon United States, he surprised by announcing that he was joining the Mexican reality show, where he has shown his mettle, persistence and fierce personality.

“I cannot be more happy and content to return to Exatlon, a new experience, alongside great teammates, and with great rivals 🇲🇽; I hope to leave all of myself in each circuit and I hope to have everyone’s support, “the Colombian commented in an Instagram post.

The athlete has become a true inspiration to her fans, whom she not only delights with attractive images that she periodically posts on her Instagram, but also with motivational messages that promote the importance of exercising, developing discipline and being persistent, as well as love and value yourself as a person. A true role model.

