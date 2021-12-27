.

Chiquis Rivera drew applause among his more than 4.9 million followers on his Instagram account. The 36-year-old singer and television host portrayed herself in a perfect Christmas scene, drawing sighs and a flurry of admiring comments.

Posing inside a sled and wrapped in a tiny red baby doll, with loose hair, perfect makeup and matching heels, the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, sent her official Christmas greeting.

“Merry Christmas everyone,” he wrote. The response was immediate and quickly surpassed 114 thousand likes. “Our Latin Mariah … Bella”, “I love you queen, you are the best” and “Aaah, you are the one who is thawing the North Pole”, were some of the comments they left.

The host and producer of the program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis”, enjoyed a white Christmas with her brothers Jenicka, Jacqie and Jhonny. The brothers decided to travel together to a property in Colorado, where they happily shared simple things as a family: they cooked, played cards, watched television, and exchanged gifts.

Holidays with her beloved brothers have done the artist so well that she has even had time to reflect and realize how important it is to be present in the now.

“Stop. Take your time. There’s no hurry. The idea that you are always behind is based on fear. Shift your focus so you can honor the moment. Respect the moment. Stay patient at this time. Love this moment. Believe in this moment. This moment is what matters, ”he wrote in one of his temporary Instagram stories.

The singer has revealed that the bond that binds her to her brothers is very strong and that she is always looking to see that they are well. “My therapist has told me that I should let them grow, that I should let them go, but it is difficult,” he said.

It is all because the artist had to take care of her brothers since she was 10 years old, because her mother worked a lot. “I had to become a mother to my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers ”, he pointed out during a broadcast of his program The Best of You with Chiquis”.

This has not been the first time that Chiquis delights her baby doll audience, a few weeks ago she chose an even more daring model to promote her line of beauty products. With a two-piece strapless baby doll and a glamorous coat, she surprised her followers, who highlighted her rudeness and beauty.

More Chiquis and the Rivera

