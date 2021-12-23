.

Former Exatlon United States reporter Jessica Cediel is always sharing selfies with her more than 8.8 million Instagram followers and inviting them to comment on how she looks, what qualities they like the most about her, and interacting to choose the right one together. best photo.

In a recent post she made she wanted to do something special and pose looking like a doll. “Doll face. Which do you prefer? 1 or 2? ”, She wrote when uploading the photo where she appears with a low-cut black top, loose hair, huge red earrings and lips painted in the same tone.

His intense gaze and flirtatious look provoked an immediate reaction from his followers, who left him hundreds of flattering comments and more than 61,000 Likes. “Splendid beauty of a woman”, “Ugh, how brave, but anyway you look beautiful”, “Explain your perfect eyeliner to me! You have to teach me! ”Were some of the messages they wrote to him.

And for those who want to know how the 39-year-old Colombian does it to show off a complexion as lush and perfect as that of a real doll, the reporter and actress uploaded a video with the same outfit, but this time with her hair taken, revealing the secret of her beauty.

“My loves! Here I share one of my favorite health and beauty secrets for the skin! The liquid collagen from @regenecare has been my perfect ally. Contains biotin, vitamin C, magnesium, and amino acids; In addition, its presentation in sachets (30 sachets come in the box make it ready to drink at any time. I take the peach flavored golden sachet BEFORE going to sleep. And the blue sachet after exercising! Babies I recommend them . For a more beautiful, firm and luminous skin, “he wrote.

“What a cool Colombian doll”, “WONDERFUL, beautiful and irresistible. It really touches me. I love your way, I love your laugh, I love everything you are “,” Those lips fall in love “and” Wow, that hydrolyzed collagen keeps you looking like a lulo and even more beautiful than you are, Jessica Cediel “, praised her loyal fans.

The actress not only looks beautiful, but also expresses in a thousand ways that she is happy and apparently this is due to a special gift. “Don’t think I only take selfies at home! Ajajjajajaja also in the car! In fact here the light is perfect for the photo. Babies, I am VERY HAPPY! If God allows it, very soon I will share a gift that I made myself and my family very beautiful, ”he reported. What will it be?

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');