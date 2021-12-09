Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra is always conquering her fans with her beautiful photos

Ana Parra began the Christmas season with the celebration of the day of the candles, typical in her country Colombia, and caused a tremendous stir on social networks, after sharing a beautiful message with a burning photograph that is stealing all eyes.

The ex-athlete from the fifth season of EXATLON United States posted on her Instagram a snapshot in which she showed off her harmonious figure in a black lace bikini, which she accompanied with a hat that balanced the striking look.

And with the image, the former Colombian beauty queen took the opportunity to send an inspiring message, motivating her fans not to stop in the face of adversity.

“It doesn’t matter how slow you go as long as you never stop 🐛🦋 Happy candlelight day for all 🕯✨🕯”, was the comment that Ana Parra included in her publication.

The photograph of the athlete from the Telemundo reality show was so successful that in just a few hours she achieved more than 15,000 “likes” from the athlete’s fans, who did not stop praising the model’s anatomy and personality.

Phrases like: “Simply divine. Many greetings❤️😍❤️ ”,“ 🔥🔥🔥 beautiful as always ”and“ I HAVE BABIES COMING 😍 hahaha ”, soon they filled Ana’s social networks.“ You are the eighth wonder of the world 😍 ”and“ Perfection 😍😍🔥 all my admiration. I loved your attitude and dedication in the participation of the Colombian team in the @exatlonmx triangle 👏👏👏 “, added other fans.

After her unexpected departure from EXATLON United States, in the semifinal evening of the reality show, where an accident to her face forced her to give up her dream of reaching the final, the engineer confessed that she felt very bad, but that over time she accepted the happened.

“I am very aware that Diosito has a plan for everyone. For everyone, even if you are not very in agreement with Him. Even if you at this moment say: ‘why are these things happening?’, ‘Why are you doing this to me, my god? But at some point you are going to be conscious or you are going to know why things happened, and never go against God’s plans, “said the athlete a few months ago after the injury to her face.

“His timing is always perfect, so if there is really something, you have to be positive and grateful. That’s the phrase I always have: ‘thank you, thank you for everything that happens in your life, from the moment you open your eyes until you go to bed,’ “added Ana.

