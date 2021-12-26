Telemundo

The former participant of the reality show Exatlon United States, Ana Parra, impacted her more than 163 thousand Instagram followers posing next to her Christmas tree wrapped in a provocative beige mini dress that had a great particularity: her neckline was so deep that it left see the athlete’s belly, including -of course- her now famous navel.

“Merry Christmas my beautiful people,” he wrote on his Instagram account from Seville, Colombia, where he is enjoying an extended vacation with family and friends. Her fans took the model’s daring pose as a true Christmas gift and quickly filled her with flattering comments.

“Splendidaaa, spetaculaaarrr stonteanteee, magnificentaa, exuberantee, elegantee, cheia de charming sensual charme wonderful wonderful”, “Merry Christmas Beautiful and Sexy Girl”, “Merry Christmas beautiful. You have a heart of gold ”, and“ Wow! precious woman ”, were some of the comments they wrote to her.

The 26-year-old Colombian wasted happiness this Christmas, since as she revealed in a video uploaded to her Instagram, this year she was able to make a dream come true that she wanted to fulfill for a long time: buying gifts and food for many families in need of Colombia and distribute them personally.

“I am very, very happy, because this is the first year that God has given me the opportunity to help many, many people. I am here at the fire station, they are helping me to distribute the gifts, there are markets, clothes. This year for me was very blessed and I am super grateful, I am super happy to be able to do this. I know that with the help of God all the years that come from now on I will be able to do this, ”she said excitedly while she was in the middle of the work of distributing the gifts.

The engineer took advantage of her cute gesture to educate other people to help. “One doesn’t really measure the number of people who go to bed with their stomachs empty or children who spend a Christmas thinking that they misbehaved because El Niño Dios did not bring them gifts. I know that God will give me the opportunity to help many more people in the coming year. I LOVE YOU SEVILLA ”, he wrote when uploading the compilation video of his solidarity act.

And he made it clear that the only motivation he had to spread his action was to enthuse other people with how important and gratifying it is to bring joy to those most in need at these parties. “I only show this to raise awareness, know that no matter how little you can give, you can fix Christmas for many families,” he wrote, showing that he is a true role model.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');