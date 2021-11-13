Telemundo

Denisse Novoa was on her birthday and found no better way to celebrate it than by sharing her successes and delighting her more than 251,000 Instagram followers with a set of photos of what this year has been like in her life, revealing more than one surprise.

La Pantera, made a compilation of the most significant moments that he has lived in the last 12 months, leaving a record of each of his achievements and enriching moments that he has enjoyed with the people he loves.

“In honor of my 27th birthday, here is a photo dump of my 26 that were insurmountable! From filming with Netflix, returning to the arenas of the fiercest competition on the planet, finishing my first cycle of 54D, getting a tattoo with my best friend and traveling to Colombia with her, going to Mexico for a month and spending time with incredible people, living a month in Puerto Rico, to see my sister fulfill one of her goals of entering medical school, recording a series with Telemundo, meeting and living with incredible people and well the list goes on and on, “wrote the former participant of the reality show of Telemundo, Exatlon.

“My 26 was definitely a year of many emotions, of much joy, much energy, many achievements, many learnings, there were also sadness, but there were definitely more happy moments !! Thanks to all those people, friends, and family who made my 26 an unforgettable year! I feel more grateful and blessed than ever. I am ready for my 27 and I receive them with all the gratitude, love, and emotion possible! To continue collecting memories, laughter, moments !! ”, concluded the Mexican athlete and actress.

La Pantera has just finished filming the Telemundo series “La Mujer de mi Vida,” which will premiere next year. Although he has not revealed further details of the role he will play, in a recent post he gave some clues.

“Another photo here in character. I had a lot of fun filming Yenni, she really is half toast… they will tell me next year when the series comes out, but in the meantime… excited for Christmas that is coming! Do you like to celebrate more Christmas or New Years? I read them ”, she wrote visibly moved by her great achievement.

See here a preview of The Woman of my Life:

The athlete had revealed in past statements that she was focusing all her energies on succeeding in acting. “Acting fascinates me, that’s why I’m doing castings in the Latin market and the American market, and we have castings at the door, waiting for something to come out of there,” he revealed in an exclusive interview with Right Now.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories