Four Bengal tiger cubs, also known as Indio, were presented this afternoon at the San Jorge Zoo in Ciudad Juárez (North of Mexico), which has protected them since their birth on October 10.

With its multicolored fur, the four tigrillos are expected to be a spectacle for zoo visitors, like their mother, named Thalía, who protects them at all times and plays with them.

A Bengal tigress named Thalía suckles her four cubs. (Photo: . / Luis Torres)

Veterinarian Aurora Cahero explained in a press conference that they are an endangered species, which in adulthood weighs from 83 to 306 kilograms. Their average lifespan is 24 to 26 years and in each litter they have between one and six young.

Due to their young age, they have not separated from their mother, which has not yet allowed them to know their sex, weight, or height.

Porfirio Silva, who is in charge of the zoo, declared in an interview with . that if there are several males, it will be necessary to take them to another city, because strong fights can be generated between them.

“We invite the community to come, have fun and have a good time. It is a unique opportunity for them to see these specimens, for the children to suggest us what to name the puppies ”, he declared.

Due to their young age, they have not separated from their mother. (Photo: . / Luis Torres)

These puppies are the first litter of Thalía, 7 years old, who has a special diet based on beef, heart and liver. While the puppies are fed only with mother’s milk and it is expected that when they turn two months they can start eating meat.

This family of tigers stay in the bedroom where the mother takes shelter for the winter. Thalía sometimes comes out of it, but her cubs remain inside to be protected.

This family of tigers stay in the bedroom where the mother takes shelter for the winter. (Photo: . / Luis Torres)

The bengal tiger is an endangered subspecies due to hunting and increasingly fierce competition to stay in their habitat, which is mainly the temperate forests of Asia.

These cats can reach 250 kilograms in weight, but the average is around 200 kilograms. Like the tigrand Siberian, it can reach 3 meters from head to end of tail.

