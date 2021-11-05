

Ana Gabriel posing with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi / .

A reward that sooner or later Ana Gabriel was going to consecrate and she herself participated in how a successful career brought with it worthy recognition. The Mexican singer holds on her artistic podium ten studio albums, two live and several compositions where he has been able to collaborate with various exponents of music, including Armando Manzanero, José Feliciano, Vicente Fernández, Vikki Carr, Jon Secada, Rocío Jurado, Plácido Domingo, among many others.

In addition, Ana Gabriel has been awarded more than 13 Lo Nuestro, Billboard and Latin Grammy awards, and in addition, the artist from Guamúchil won several diamond records, gold records and platinum records.. Undoubtedly Ana Gabriel became a musical eminence throughout Mexico due to her consecrated professional career, this milestone made the 65-year-old artist was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after almost five decades of artistic career, whose ceremony was held last Wednesday, November 3 in Los Angeles, California.

After being decorated with this recognition, Ana Gabriel gave a speech to all her fans in both English and Spanish, revealing that having her name inscribed in the tourist attraction was a promise she made to her parents. “[Les prometí que] one day my name and my star will be here. Today that promise I made to my parents is coming true. He is going through Mexico, he is going through Venezuela, he is going through Cuba, through Nicaragua, through Colombia, which is my second homeland, or Chile, which loves me so much, through Spain; goes for all the Spanish speakers. It goes for immigrants ”, mentioned Ana Gabriel during her speech.

Ana Gabriel speaks during her ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi / .

Likewise, the Mexican singer also thanked her family who had the honor of sharing this unique and incomparable moment in person, and sent a great message to all her fans and friends who were supporting her from a distance. “And of course, I can’t stop naming them because without their love and without their support they have never left me alone and for many years they have followed my fans here by my side.í, from abroad, from Mexico. Thanks to those who made this dream possible, ‘And here I am’ as my song says, thank you all, thank God, “he added.

It should be noted that the ceremony was attended by the former mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa, the president and CEO of Cardenas Marketing Network Henry Cárdenas, the Mexican-American journalist Jessica Maldonado, and various representatives of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that deliver the stars.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Ana Gabriel pose during the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi / .

The president of Cardenas Marketing Network Henry Cárdenas and Ana Gabriel pose during the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi / .

Ana Gabriel, whose real name is María Guadalupe Araujo Yong, catapulted his 47-year career with his popular songs like “Who like you”, “Just friends” and “You decided.”

Ana Gabriel holding the flag of Mexico upon receiving the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Tommaso Boddi / .

